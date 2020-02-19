& # 39; You put Gucci Mane Up & # 39;

WENN / Derrick Salters / Instar

In weighing the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, the spitter of & # 39; Soul Survivor & # 39; says in an Instagram video: & # 39; We are not in the jungle, you don't have to kill your brother to eat & # 39 ;.

Young jeezy has joined a list of hip-hop stars who speak after the murder of Pop Smoke. Arriving at his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 19, the rapper posted a video of him urging people not to kill each other for a living, only to find themselves being called a hypocrite.

In the video in question, Jeezy said: "We have to do better man, what do we do? At the end of the day, man, we are all kings. We are not in the jungle, you do not have to kill your brother to eat. Those days should having been left behind. They print money every day. Every day. Apply. We have to do better. "

He also asked anyone who listens to focus on fostering love and community instead of hate and jealousy. "We're kings, baby. Let's be kings," rapper Soul Survivor added, mentioning another murdered rapper, Nipsey Hussle. "We have to fix it, man. We just lost Nipsey by a little ignorance and we come back here again. Come on man. I'm supporting you, I want to see everyone win. Real talk."

Some people agreed with Jeezy and praised him for speaking, while others thought that the message should not come out of his mouth given his past with Gucci Mane. "You sent people to kill Gucci Mane and you failed. Right message, wrong messenger," said one, before clarifying, "Well, don't kill him. But to take his chain & # 39; So Icy & # 39; and someone died" .

Someone repeated: "Jeezy def prepared Gucci to be killed … IN AN INVASION AT HOME," while another said: "Now we are Kings, but we put 20K for anyone who gets the Gucci chain." Another also reminded him of the incident, "Now Jeezy, we don't forget when you put a $ 10K bag to Gucci for his chain that resulted in the death of your Pookie friends." One more person wrote similarly: "I love messages and everything but we don't forget that you tried to do Gucci the same way on the day."

Jeezy and Gucci strengthened for the first time in 2005, when the former said he was never paid for his appearance on "Icy." Later, he released a song called "Stay Strapped" in which he placed a $ 10,000 reward on the Gucci chain. Later, the tension shot up between them when four met Gucci Mane in a stripper's house and tried to steal it. Gucci grabbed his gun and shot one of the assailants.