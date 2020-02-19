& # 39; The Cookie Lady & # 39; He says he doesn't regret anything & # 39; despite receiving a violent reaction

Bravo

Despite the drama involving Tanya Sam and her fiancé, Shiana White reveals that she is about to bury the ax with Tanya, and adds that her "intention was not to hurt her."

In the current season 12 of "The true housewives of Atlanta", Shiana White a.k.a. The Cookie Lady made her debut on the February 9 episode after Kenya Moore brought her to a fight with other ladies including Tanya Sam. That allowed him to detail what really happened after reports that Tanya's fiance Paul Judge flirted with her once. She received great criticism for that, but Shiana revealed that she couldn't care less about the reaction.

When asked about his interpretation in the reality series Bravo, the owner of aHauteCookie in Atlanta hinted that the production edited his part to make it look bad. "I know myself and I know who I am at the beginning and end of the day. I also know what it takes to make a successful reality show and they have to edit to take the drama and keep the ratings," he told TheJasmineBRAND.

Shiana also revealed that hate comments didn't bother her. "I grew up in South Central L.A. to handle hate," he shared. "Something is funny … I don't regret ANYTHING! Everything happens for a reason and it has already been written!"

Tanya seemed to have an indifferent reaction to the whole drama, but Shiana still believed that Paul's action toward her was "inappropriate and a little disrespectful, seeing that he has a whole package at home, all wrapped up."

At the end of the interview, Shiana said she wished Tanya "had an open mind about it, since they invited me to tell her, I'm sure she made her respond as she did." In spite of everything, Shiana revealed that she was going to bury the ax with Tanya and admitted: "I would like to … My intention was not to hurt her."