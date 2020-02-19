Home Entertainment & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Cookie Lady Shiana White: &...

& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Cookie Lady Shiana White: & # 39; My intentions were not to hurt Tanya Sam! & # 39;

Shiana White, who is best known as the "Cookie Lady,quot; in the current season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, says she didn't want to hurt Tanya Sam by revealing that her husband tried to shoot her.

On the show, Shiana revealed to Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey that Tanya's fiance Paul Judge had tried to put the movements on him. After Tanya was confronted with the news, she shrugged at the incident and said she didn't see what the problem was. The other ladies felt differently.

