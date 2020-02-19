& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Cookie Lady Shiana White: & # 39; My intentions were not to hurt Tanya Sam! & # 39;

Shiana White, who is best known as the "Cookie Lady,quot; in the current season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, says she didn't want to hurt Tanya Sam by revealing that her husband tried to shoot her.

On the show, Shiana revealed to Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey that Tanya's fiance Paul Judge had tried to put the movements on him. After Tanya was confronted with the news, she shrugged at the incident and said she didn't see what the problem was. The other ladies felt differently.

The Cookie Lady sat down with TheJasmineBrand, where she addressed the criticism she has faced for spilling tea.

"I grew up in South Central LA so I could handle hate … In part it's funny … I don't regret ANYTHING! Everything happens for a reason and it has already been written!" She told the post.

She is also standing behind her words, calling Judge's actions toward her "inappropriate and a bit disrespectful … seeing that he has a complete package at home all wrapped up!"

Despite his words, he says he hopes she and Tanya can resolve the differences, and adds: "My intentions were not to hurt her."