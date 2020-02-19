& # 39; Completely incompetent & # 39 ;: Trump appoints Grenell as head of intelligence | Trump News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named the current ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, as the director of national intelligence, immediately criticizing that the openly political figure is not suitable for such a sensitive position.

Grenell was appointed interim director of national intelligence, a temporary state, which means he will not face a Senate confirmation process unless Trump presents him for a permanent position.

%MINIFYHTMLd2f9969fe8237e82562456cbf168988f11% %MINIFYHTMLd2f9969fe8237e82562456cbf168988f12%

He takes over from Joseph Maguire, a retired admiral whose status as interim director was due to expire in March.

Plus:

Trump tweeted that Grenell "has represented our country extremely well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire for the wonderful work he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the administration. ! "

The position, often called DNI, oversees the extensive intelligence and intelligence apparatus of the United States and reports directly to the president.

Susan Hennessey, a member of the national security law at the Brookings Institution and former attorney for the National Security Agency, wrote on social media: "This should scare you. Not only a shameless politicization of intelligence, but also someone who is completely incompetent. in an important security role. The railings are gone. "

Grenell, an open ambassador to Germany, will be the first openly gay member of Trump's cabinet.

It has caused a stir during his diplomatic service, acting as the executor of Trump's policies on Iran, China and other matters in which European capitals are not always face to face with the White House.

Last year he faced calls for expulsion, shortly after taking office in Germany, when he spoke in support of right-wing politicians in Europe.

However, Trump reportedly sees Grenell as a loyalist, helping him reaffirm himself after the acquittal in his historic political trial in Congress and before the November presidential elections.

Samantha Powers, UN ambassador under the presidency of Barack Obama, tweeted that the appointment of someone so openly political to the intelligence post "would be a parody."

Democratic Senator Mark Warner said in a statement that "the president has selected an individual without any intelligence experience to serve as the leader of the nation's intelligence community as an actor."