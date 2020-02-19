34-year-old man arrested in connection with sexual assault in Malibu apartment near Pepperdine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault on February 8 at an apartment complex in Malibu near Pepperdine University.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Matthew Fairchild was arrested Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. near the 19100 block of Pacific Coast Highway on suspicion of assault with the intention of committing a sexual offense.

Detectives said the man entered a unit through an open door in a closed complex that went down the hill from the university largely rented by students. Investigators said the man apologized to the surprised victim before running out the door. Security cameras throughout the apartment complex captured the man when he left.

The man was being held at the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff station with a bail of $ 1 million.