3 Seriously injured in assault on a group of golf clubs at the Santa Rosa Mall – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Three men were seriously injured in a violent assault on the Transit Mall in downtown Santa Rosa on Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to the area at 500 Second Street around 6:17 p.m., where the assault had just occurred. Police found three adult men victims at the scene with serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

After the investigation, the police learned that the three victims were confronted by seven or eight male adult suspects who did not know who the victim was.

A suspect was armed with a golf club and used it to attack the victims several times, police said. After the attack, the suspects ran east towards Santa Rosa Avenue, where several of them climbed into a small old white sedan model before fleeing the area.

A suspect is described as a dark-skinned adult man with black hair and black beard. He wore a red sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

A second suspect is described as a man of unknown race with black hair. He wore a white / gray sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.

The identities of the victims are not disclosed due to the violent nature of the incident and the ongoing nature of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cogbill with the SRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (707) 543-3535