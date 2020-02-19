2 Philadelphia police cruises collide in western Philadelphia – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Two Philadelphia police cruises collided in western Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. It happened in Market and 46th Streets, just after 5 a.m.

An officer is being treated for minor injuries.

At least one vehicle has moderate damage.

Police say officers did not respond to a call when the accident occurred. It is not clear what caused the accident.

There were no civil cars involved.