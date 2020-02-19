2 Philadelphia police cruises collide in western Philadelphia – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML85f076741977d0d5baa09d92a53c22b111% %MINIFYHTML85f076741977d0d5baa09d92a53c22b112%
PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Two Philadelphia police cruises collided in western Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. It happened in Market and 46th Streets, just after 5 a.m.
An officer is being treated for minor injuries.
At least one vehicle has moderate damage.
Police say officers did not respond to a call when the accident occurred. It is not clear what caused the accident.
The police involved collide in #WestPhilly It has 46th & Market St blocked. Minor damages and injuries. No civil car involved. ALTS: Walnut or Ludlow. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/bXGY2iY45t
– Chandler Lutz (@ ChandlerCBS3) February 19, 2020
There were no civil cars involved.
