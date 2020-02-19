16 sweet things you should know about Millie Bobby Brown

To date, perhaps the most significant number in Millie Bobby BrownLife has been eleven.
But now you can add 16 to the mix.
the Strange things Star celebrates the sweetest birthday of them all on Wednesday, and although it seems like yesterday, she was just a girl …
Well, she is still just a girl. But with a fourth season of its cultural phenomenon a Netflix series in order, a big screen Godzilla sequel that will come out in November, too many inspiring moments of style to tell and his first foray into production (and starring as Sherlock's younger sister in Enola Holmes) In the works, it is easy to feel that Brown has been part of the list A celebrity circuit for much longer than is actually the case.
This is life in Hollywood upside down.
And the teenager cannot believe how much has happened in such a short time.
On December 31, he shared a video of his young (er) car singing, writing, "at the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. I went to school. It made my class listen to me sing 24 hours a day, 7 days of the week. Probably not even thinking about where I would be at the end of the decade. This video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 years old and was completely obsessed with @adele and still completely obsessed. No changes. This decade has changed life, as seriously ".
In honor of his historic birthday, here are 16 things to know about the hectic life that Millie Bobby Brown has led so far:
1. Millie Bobby Brown was born in Marbella, Spain, the third of the four children of British parents Kelly and Robert Brown. They returned to England when Millie was about 4 years old, and then they packed up and went to Orlando, Florida, four years later, when her precocious third child decided that she wanted to continue acting. He enrolled in performing arts classes, reserved some commercials (including a place in Disney World) and a talent scout who saw Brown in a shop window advised him that it would be a good idea to take Millie to Los Angeles.
2. She is deaf in one ear, since she was born with a partial hearing on one side before losing everything, so she learned to adapt to a difficult circumstance at an early age.
3. He decided at 8 that he wanted to continue acting and got his first loan at 9, a two-episode arc like "Young Alice,quot; in the short time Once Upon a time cleave Once upon a time in Wonderland on ABC In fact, she was so good in one episode that they wrote another with the character expressly to bring her back.
"It was like a mistake," said Brown, 13. Variety. "I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody stops me. If I don't know how to sew and I really have that passion for sewing, that's all, I'm going to sew." That is also with acting. So here I am. "
Netflix
4. She was living in England again, doing the BBC show IntrudersWhen you received the call to audition for this new Netflix program, Strange things. "So I did the first audition, a very emotional audition, and they told me: & # 39; Come back for a callback & # 39;", he reminded IndieWire in 2016. "And I thought, & # 39; It's fine! & # 39; " During the following phases of In the casting process, the creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer gave him false scenes to work, so as not to spoil them. anything about the drama full of twists.
Brown decided to settle in Atlanta, where the program was mainly filmed.
Netflix
5. Her mother was more upset about the possibility of Brown, 12, shaving her head to play the fundamental role of Eleven, a girl who escapes the confines of a facility where she is undergoing traumatic tests that have been infused with telekinetic powers, which Brown was, but the Duffers really sold Brown the idea when they explained that they were going for a Charlize Theron-in-Mad Max: Fury Road environment. "I thought, & # 39; Wow, that's an incredible way to say it, you know? & # 39; it was the best decision I've ever made in my life," he told IndieWire.
"The day I shaved my head was the most stimulating moment of my entire life," Brown reflected during the PaleyFest in 2018. "The last strand of cut hair was the moment my face showed and I couldn't hide behind me. hair as I used to. While looking at me in the mirror I realized that I had a job to do: inspire … shaving your head is so enriching. It is not necessary for hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without it. I learned that too ".
Netflix
6. She and her fellow young co-stars were instructed to look Goonies, Elf Y Stay with me, Rate of the 80s that mixes humor, horror, psychological drama and lessons about love, family and friendship to prepare for the tone of Strange things. And for Brown & # 39; s Eleven specifically, she told IndieWire: "They told me that the performance they wanted me to think was E.T., and a kind of relationship between E.T. and the children."
Netflix
7. The kiss of eleven with Finn WolfhardMike was Brown's first kiss. "He says I wasn't (his first kiss), but I definitely think so," Brown said. Variety, mocking his co-star in absentia. "I think I was just trying to be great."
Buckner / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
8. She became the winner of the SAG Award at age 12 when Strange things The cast won the outstanding performance of a set in a drama series in 2017. Brown has also been nominated twice individually, for the outstanding performance of a female actor in a drama series.
Alex Berliner / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images
9. Months later, Brown received his first of two Emmy nominations at age 13, as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She did not win, but has taken home numerous consolation selfies over the years. (The series also won five Emmy awards in 2017 in technical categories, including exceptional casting).
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
10. Brown won the Best Actor Award (and then Best Performance) in a program in 2017 and 2018 at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
11. Brown has grown especially close to Sarah Hindsgall, the head of the Emmy nomination Strange things hair department and person who really shaved the head of the actress.
"This is a happy birthday post for my second mother. I love this woman very much," Brown wrote in July 2018. "I love sharing my mornings preparing and preparing for eleven with you. I love having coffees with you. I love laughing with you and sharing our lunches hugging on the couch … Thank you for being such an amazing person and such an important person in my life. I love you until the moon and back to mom Sarah. "
She reiterated the feeling in July 2019 and wrote: "I love you and thank you for being the best friend. From the first day I met you, I immediately fell in love with your talent, kindness and love that you always share on our set. And for supposed the best mother for our dog … ily sarahhhhhh * Danish accent * "
Chance Yeh / Getty Images for coach
Also in the inner circle: his other "second mother,quot; Winona Ryder.
Actually, it is flooded with second moms and dads! Aaron Paul He interviewed her for Elle.com in 2016 and later, dating him and his wife Lauren, Brown used the hashtag "#fakeadoptedparents,quot; in his Instagram subtitle.
"My wife and I said we would like to adopt her … she said we could," Breaking Bad star said in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Netflix
12. Wigs have been worn generously during the manufacture of Strange things, but the curly & # 39; do & # 39; Brown's third season was entirely his. "Millie didn't get a permanent, her hair is naturally curly!" Hindsgall said Well-informed person. "I wanted something natural and really childish. That's Millie's hair, we just wrinkle it and it goes away. I didn't want to have to touch it too much this season, I want it to be free. Her character has such an arc this season and so many emotional scenes, that you don't want anyone to bother you. I wanted to give you that peace. "
Eric Charbonneau / REX / Shutterstock
13. Brown and co-star Noah Schnapp once joke Strange things& # 39; Costume designer and told him that his wedding was canceled. Those crazy kids!
"Noah is my best friend," Brown said at Indiana Comic Con in 2017. "We are the same age. We do everything together. We go to Six Flags. We have appointments to play. I mean, we are children."
But all the main children quickly joined. He called Finn Wolfhard his advisor and Gaten Matarazzo his "animator,quot; and compared Caleb McLaughlin, which is two and a half years older than her, for a protective older brother. Although, in the second season, everyone was fighting as a family.
"We would be very kind to each other (filming the first season)," Brown said at PaleyFest in March 2018. "We didn't want to do anything that would hurt the feelings of others. Now it's very different. We're really brothers. We discuss all the time ".
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
14. It was a dream for her to work with UNICEF, and in 2018 the worldwide organization of children's helpers made Brown its youngest goodwill ambassador. Also that year, at age 14, he became the youngest person included in the annual publication. TIME 100 list of influential people.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren / WWD / Shutterstock
15. Brown signed with IMG Models in 2017 and attended his first (of many) fashion shows at New York Fashion Week, starting with the coach before graduating quickly to greet Anna Wintour in the front row at Calvin Klein.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images
Daniel McFadden / Warner Bros.
16. Brown lost from Laura in Logan, Which was to Daphne Keen, but its franchise potential became apparent soon. When making his big screen debut at age 13 (although he was 15), Brown played Madison Russell, the intrepid daughter of divorced scientists played by Kyle Chandler Y Vera Farmiga, In 2019 Godzilla: king of monsters and she comes back for Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be released on November 20, 2020.
"I found my passion in 2013 when I learned that I loved being in front of the camera," Brown's tribute continued on New Year's Eve on Instagram. "In 2014-2015 I begged the casting agents to believe in me. At the end of 2015 Carmen Cuba, the Duffer Bros, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, but especially @netflix they believed in me. From there I have been everywhere world knowing all of you I met the most genuine people I grew up and learned many things Soon I will be 16 years old and I can say with confidence that I am living my dreams This is what I want for every young person at this time Thank you all for all your support. I love you forever. "
So far so good.
