10 amazing secrets about Shutter Island

"We have to get out of this rock, Chuck."

It has been a decade since Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprio first led us to Shutter island, his amazing adaptation of Dennis LehaneThe 2003 novel of the same name that marked the director and the fourth collaboration of its protagonist in its historical history together.

The film, which gave life to perfection to the story that Lehane wrote to pay tribute to Gothic stages, B-movies and pulp, starred DiCaprio as US Marshal Edward "Teddy,quot; Daniels, sent to a psychiatric hospital in Shutter Island in Boston Harbor with a new partner Chuck AuleMark Ruffalo) to investigate Ashecliffe Hospital for criminals after one of the patients disappears. Along the way, they meet dubious doctors, patients with alarming messages, an infernal conspiracy and an even bigger turn. Let's say there is a reason why the title is an anagram of "Truths and Lies,quot; and "Truths / Denials."