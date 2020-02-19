10 amazing secrets about Shutter Island

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
"We have to get out of this rock, Chuck."
It has been a decade since Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprio first led us to Shutter island, his amazing adaptation of Dennis LehaneThe 2003 novel of the same name that marked the director and the fourth collaboration of its protagonist in its historical history together.
The film, which gave life to perfection to the story that Lehane wrote to pay tribute to Gothic stages, B-movies and pulp, starred DiCaprio as US Marshal Edward "Teddy,quot; Daniels, sent to a psychiatric hospital in Shutter Island in Boston Harbor with a new partner Chuck AuleMark Ruffalo) to investigate Ashecliffe Hospital for criminals after one of the patients disappears. Along the way, they meet dubious doctors, patients with alarming messages, an infernal conspiracy and an even bigger turn. Let's say there is a reason why the title is an anagram of "Truths and Lies,quot; and "Truths / Denials."
In honor of the 10 years since the film's release on February 19, 2010, we thought we would gather the 10 most amazing secrets of the film's making!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122600-1024-shutter-island-1.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074377″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
1. Mark Ruffalo won his role as Chuck Aule after sending director Martin Scorsese a fan letter, clarifying to the legend how much I wanted to work with him. "I have been a big fan of him, throughout 20 years of acting and it has always been a dream of mine," he said shortly after the film's release. "So I wrote him a letter telling him how much he wanted to work with him, and it worked."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122558-1024-shutter-island-3.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074373″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
2. Ante Scorsese and protagonist Leonardo Dicaprio landed in the movie as their fourth collaboration, they intended to get to work on The wolf of Wall Street instead. However, the financing of that film collapsed, which made it remain in the background in favor of Shutter island. The couple would continue to make the other film then hit theaters in 2013.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122601-1024-shutter-island-9.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074378″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
3. While Ruffalo's letter finally earned him the role, Scorsese considered actors Robert Downey Jr. Y Josh Brolin To do this first. The three actors would casually become important actors in the Marvel film universe.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122558-1024-shutter-island-2.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074372″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
4. The rights to Dennis LehaneThe Columbia book was originally opted for Columbia Pictures in 2003, the same year the novel was released. However, they did not act on the option in a timely manner and the rights fell back to Lehane, who then sold them to Phoenix Pictures. The contracted producer Laeta Kalogridis (Alexander) to write the script that would attract both DiCaprio and Scorses.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122559-1024-shutter-island-7.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074375″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Williams”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
5. The adaptation was initially intended as a steering vehicle for Wolfgang Petersenthe man behind Air force one Y Trojan, but after considerable changes were made in Lehane's story to make it more of an action-driven blockbuster, that iteration of the project fell apart. At a point, David Fincher (Se7en, Zodiac) He was also considered to direct the film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122601-1024-shutter-island-5.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074379″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
6. Scorsese said The daily Telegraph that the main inspiration he showed DiCaprio and Ruffalo for their roles was the 1944 black film Laura. "Dana Andrews, the way she wears her tie, and the way she walks through a room, and doesn't even look at anyone; she's always playing that little game." said the protagonist of that movie. "He's just trying to get the facts." However, the movies that he had "really tied up,quot; in both mood and tone were the very low-budget zombie movies made by Val Lewton for RKO Pictures in the 1940s, including Cat people Y Walk with a zombie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122559-1024-shutter-island-4.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074374″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
7. The pen that DiCaprio uses Teddy in the movie is a Parker Jotter. Launched in 1954 (the year the film takes place), the pen was the first successful and reliable pen to reach the market, and quickly made the fountain pens obsolete. With more than 3.5 million pens sold that year, Parker Jotter dominated the market during the 1950s.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122600-1024-shutter-island.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074376″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
8. The main difference between Lehane's book and the movie is in its final scene when DiCaprio's character, revealed as the killer Andrew Laeddis, imprisoned in Ashecliffe for murdering his wife, tells Dr. Sheehan de Ruffalo: " This place makes me wonder what would be worse, live like a monster or die like a good man. " The line, which does not appear in the book, leaves the film with an ambiguous ending: is Laeddis playing a role in achieving a lobotomy to get rid of his guilt or has he really gone mad? That the book does not share? On the page, it is definitive that Laeddis has fragmented.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122602-1024-shutter-island-8.cm.21620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074380″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
9. When it premiered, the film premiered with a sum of $ 41 million, giving Scorsese his best box office premiere weekend. He eventually raised $ 294 million, becoming his highest grossing film in history. Both records were beaten by The wolf of Wall Street three years later.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_1024x759-200218122602-1024-shutter-island-6.cm.21820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074381″ alt=”Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese, Ben Kingsley”/>
Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
10. Of all the films in which Scorsese and DiCaprio have collaborated together, Shutter island He is the only one who has failed to win Oscar nominations. Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The DepartedY The wolf of Wall Street All were nominated for Best Film, among others.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.