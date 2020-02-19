1 firefighter killed, 1 missing in a fire at the Tulare County Library – Up News Info San Francisco

PORTERVILLE (AP) – One firefighter died and another disappeared Tuesday while fighting a fire in a library in central California, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. at the Porterville public library in Porterville, north of Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley, firefighters said.

%MINIFYHTMLacedeb753f9bc48a9df248533fe1cad811% %MINIFYHTMLacedeb753f9bc48a9df248533fe1cad812%

Staff called 911 when they noticed llamas in the children's section of the library, which has about 77,000 books, city librarian Vikki Cervantes told the Visalia Times Delta.

The flames shot through the roof of the library, which is one block from the local Fire Department.

The 1953 building was considered historic by the building and there were no sprinklers inside, the Times-Delta reported.

More than 50 state, county and city teams continued to fight the stubborn fire hours later.

A fireman from the city of Porterville died and a second was missing, the Tulare County Fire Department. Joanne Bear told Fresno's bee.

There was no immediate news about how the firefighter died or what caused the fire.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.