Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Evacuations of virus-infected cruises continue

Japan said about 500 people would be released from the Diamond Princess, a quarantine cruise ship that has become a hot spot for the coronavirus outbreak, but confusion spread over how that would develop.

Other governments, including those in Australia and Britain, are also working to recover their citizens.

The ship has been stuck in front of Yokohama since February 4, with 542 confirmed cases. In many of those cases, people initially tested negative, only to test positive days later. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

By the numbers: At least 1,868 people died, Chinese authorities said, all but five in mainland China. According to the authorities, more than 73,100 people have become ill in Asia.