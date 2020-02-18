Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Evacuations of virus-infected cruises continue
Japan said about 500 people would be released from the Diamond Princess, a quarantine cruise ship that has become a hot spot for the coronavirus outbreak, but confusion spread over how that would develop.
Other governments, including those in Australia and Britain, are also working to recover their citizens.
The ship has been stuck in front of Yokohama since February 4, with 542 confirmed cases. In many of those cases, people initially tested negative, only to test positive days later. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
By the numbers: At least 1,868 people died, Chinese authorities said, all but five in mainland China. According to the authorities, more than 73,100 people have become ill in Asia.
Virus extends an economic slowdown
HSBC, one of the most important banks in Hong Kong, said it would It cut 35,000 jobs over the next three years, partly due to interruptions caused by the outbreak. It also reduced growth expectations in Asia, where it gets half of its revenue this year.
The London-based bank is working to reduce $ 4.5 billion in costs, as it faces winds against it including the outbreak and months of political struggles in Hong Kong, one of its most important markets. Its shares in Hong Kong trade fell by more than 3 percent.
It was the last company to show the impact of the rapid coronavirus that has taken over China. Although many companies return to work after a one-week break, the economy has been slow to recover.
Markets: US stocks It declined on Tuesday, a day after Apple said it was lowering its sales expectations for this quarter due to the coronavirus. Concerns about the impact of the outbreak weighed on the outlook for the global economy.
The United States designates China's official media as state agents
To curb what US officials describe as a broad Chinese influence and intelligence operations, the US State Department. UU. He informed China that its five main news agencies will be treated as foreign government agents, according to a senior State Department official.
The five, Xinhua, CGTN, China Radio, China Daily and The People’s Daily, will be subject to the same rules as foreign diplomats, although it is still unclear how problematic it will be. Some see the possibility that China may retaliate against American journalists in China.
The move comes amid other US measures against China, and as Europe seems to be dismissing American efforts to prevent Chinese telecom giant Huawei from building the next generation of wireless networks.
Confusing strategy: The United States has turned to the attempt to stifle Huawei's access to US technology. UU. And seek to improvise an American-European alternative to compete with it. But in what seemed to be a surprising change, President Trump publicly objected on Tuesday by his administration's efforts to restrict US technology sales to China.
Too much of a pretty thing?
Adorable characters like Hello Kitty are used to sell everything in Japan, and cities that fade have used pets for a long time to attract visitors and investments. Upstairs, Sanomaru, a dog with a bowl of ramen on his head, represents the city of Sano.
But as their tax bases decrease along with their populations, communities are increasingly questioning whether the whim is worth it.
Trump forgives: The president granted clemency to 11 controversial figures, including Michael Milken, the investment banker known in the 1980s as the "king of junk bonds," and has raised the possibility of commuting the sentence of his friend and advisor Roger Stone.
Battle of Ukraine: Russia-backed separatists attempted to break the trench line in the stagnant war in the east of the country, killing a separatist soldier and wounding four others in what was seen as an effort to gain influence during the solution talks. The Kremlin denied his participation.
Snapshot: Above, Richard Quinn's Fall 2020 show at London Fashion Week, set in an apocalypse. Our main fashion critic writes: "If, in fact, the four riders come, at least this way we can greet them with aplomb."
What we are reading: This covert research by Correctiv, a German nonprofit news organization, on the activities in Germany of the Heartland Institute, an American organization that promotes the denial of climate science. Our climate reporter John Schwartz calls it "fascinating."
Covering the courts
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial went to a jury in New York City on Tuesday. The submission of judicial reports for such large cases is a cornerstone of Times journalism. We asked the reporter who covered Weinstein's trial and other court veterans to tell us the tricks of his trade.
Jan Ransom I had many early beginnings. Now, he is waiting for a verdict in the Weinstein case, but during the trial, the line to enter the Manhattan criminal court room extended by the block at 6 am. Once the procedures of the day began, around 9:30 am, he listened carefully every day, every day, observing the facial expressions of the film producer, observing the testimony of the witnesses and recording the jury's reactions.
In many federal courts, cell phones, laptops and recording devices are not allowed, which means that reporters must often take notes by hand and then call their editors or other reporters to verbally transmit the news.
"You have become a reporter of the 1950s again," said John Schwartz, a Times reporter who previously worked as a legal correspondent for the national desk. "You phone it and compose it in your head and provide that first information as fast as you can."
Unlike judicial dramas on television, there are often hours of procedures that can include long exchanges between lawyers and the judge. Expert reporters can discern new and important developments.
"It's 99 percent of tedium, but you have to be listening and suddenly someone will say something," said Ben Weiser, who has covered the federal courts in Manhattan for The Times for many years, "and that will be his lead."
