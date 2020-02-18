Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Study finds that coronavirus is more deadly than the flu
The mortality rate of the new coronavirus is much higher than that of seasonal influenza, according to a new analysis by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The study found a death rate of 2.3 percent in China as of last week, although later figures suggest that the rate has increased. In the USA In the US, death rates from influenza are around 0.1 percent. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
Yesterday: Americans who flew home from a polluted cruise ship in Japan said they didn't know until late that some evacuees were infected. "I didn't know until we were in the air," said Carol Montgomery. "I saw an area of plastic sheets and adhesive tape."
Closer look: Cambodia's decision to let hundreds of passengers leave another cruise ship in which a person was infected could dramatically complicate the effort to contain the virus.
Another angle: HSBC, one of the most important banks in Hong Kong, said today that it would It cut 35,000 jobs over the next three years, partly due to interruptions caused by the outbreak. On Monday, Apple lowered its quarterly sales expectations and warned that the virus threatened global supply chains.
Related: The Tokyo Marathon, which planned to accept some 38,000 runners, will be restricted to some 200 elite participants. The race is scheduled for March 1.
Michael Bloomberg qualifies for debate
The former mayor of New York will appear for the first time in a Democratic presidential debate, according to a survey published this morning that showed him with the necessary support.
Mr. Bloomberg was unable to qualify for past discussions in part because the National Democratic Committee had set a threshold for campaign contributions, which he is not accepting. The elimination of that requirement, a change criticized by Bloomberg's rivals, allowed him to join Wednesday's event in Las Vegas. Nevada assemblies are Saturdays.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about the history of political and charitable contributions of Mr. Bloomberg.
Another angle: Elizabeth Warren's supporters are convinced that her message is being ignored, but they say discarding it would be a mistake.
A "good war,quot; deteriorates, but the talks continue
When the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and overthrew the Taliban government, much of Afghan society welcomed US troops.
After 18 years, that goodwill has vanished for a long time. Some Afghan soldiers have turned against their American partners, in the so-called green on blue attacks. Two American soldiers were killed this month in such an assault.
In September, President Trump suspended peace talks with the Taliban after an attack that killed an American. This time, with a close agreement, few speak of continuous violence.
Yesterday: A Taliban spokesman confirmed that the insurgents had agreed to the terms of an agreement and that the signing would happen this month.
Related: The weapon used to kill the sergeant. First class Javier Gutierrez and Sgt. On February 8, Antonio Rodríguez, was among hundreds of thousands of small arms that The United States government has issued to the Afghan forces.
Europe resists the campaign against Huawei
The US effort UU. To avoid the use of the Chinese company's equipment in the next generation of wireless networks has largely failed, as European leaders discard US warnings that Huawei poses a security threat.
The United States said it will stop sharing intelligence with any country that uses Huawei equipment, but Britain seems not to be paying any price for its decision to allow the company to enter parts of its network. Germany seems prepared to follow suit.
Whats Next: The Trump administration is trying to cut Huawei from American technology, but the company is still beating its few rivals.
Quotable: “Many of us in Europe agree that there are significant dangers with Huawei, and the US. UU. For at least a year they have been telling us not to use Huawei. Are you offering an alternative? said Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former president of Estonia. "What should we do besides not using Huawei?"
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Somali youth intensify
Three decades of crisis have left the Somali government unable to provide even basic services. So Somali youth have taken action as volunteer doctors, road builders, educators and more.
After a deadly bomb attack on a truck in Mogadishu in December, the volunteers, including Dr. Amina Abdulkadir Isack, top right, tracked down the victims, called their families and raised donations. "It showed us that we could do something to save lives," he said.
This is what is happening most.
Bankruptcy filing for Boy Scouts: Given the increase in legal costs for handling complaints of sexual abuse, the Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy today. It was not clear how the process would affect the 110-year-old organization, which has 2.4 million participants.
Opioid payment smaller than expected: Amid conversations to resolve thousands of opioid-related lawsuits across the country, lawyers say the pharmaceutical industry is likely to pay much less compensation than expected.
Snapshot: Above, County Road JJ on the outskirts of Arcadia, Wisconsin, where a school bus got off the road last fall. In much of the Midwest and the South, The rural transport system is falling apart, and as large vehicles carry heavier loads, maintenance budgets cannot keep up.
What we are reading: This collection of letters to The Guardian. "The pages of letters in British newspapers are a kind of peculiar joy," writes Peter Robins, editor of our London newsroom. "Recently, readers of The Guardian have been debating how old you have to be before it is eccentric to keep boiling your annual batch of homemade 18-pound jam. The bidding started at 77 and has increased rapidly."
Now, a break from the news
This is such a powerful story of resistance and hope. How did you find?
At the end of last year, there were A great attack in Mogadishu, the worst of Al Shabab in two years. And one thing stood out. Almost all the news mentioned that many students had died, young people who wanted to be doctors or were studying other specialties that would help the country.
On January 1, I flew to Mogadishu, to continue the attack and write about these students and what they mean to Somalia.
My first story was about that, but also about how things had improved a lot in Mogadishu, and it was all these young people who did it.
What else inspired you?
I went to this crisis center. They collected the names of the victims and communicated with their families. I wanted to sit among them and see how it was. They were registering, asking families, how are you today?
And maybe they would hear that the hospital bill had been paid, so it was fine, but the family hadn't had breakfast that day. Then they cornered someone to bring them food.
I wanted to write about chutzpah to invent these systems, to stay strong with everything that was happening.
People could recite all these names of people they have known who have been killed. But then they would say, we want to stay here and be the ones to fix this country. They are creating technology centers and restaurants and delivery services that thrive. Due to attacks on hotels and restaurants, it is safer to stay at home, have friends and order a meal.
What is it like to be the East African correspondent?
I have had work since November. Is incredible. This is a dynamic and evolving region that is changing socially, geopolitically and economically. It is a great place to be a journalist. Honestly, you could write a story every hour.
– Chris
