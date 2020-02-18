Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Study finds that coronavirus is more deadly than the flu

The mortality rate of the new coronavirus is much higher than that of seasonal influenza, according to a new analysis by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found a death rate of 2.3 percent in China as of last week, although later figures suggest that the rate has increased. In the USA In the US, death rates from influenza are around 0.1 percent. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

Yesterday: Americans who flew home from a polluted cruise ship in Japan said they didn't know until late that some evacuees were infected. "I didn't know until we were in the air," said Carol Montgomery. "I saw an area of ​​plastic sheets and adhesive tape."

Closer look: Cambodia's decision to let hundreds of passengers leave another cruise ship in which a person was infected could dramatically complicate the effort to contain the virus.