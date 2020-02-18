Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus cost includes savings
China reported 72,436 total cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, while the death toll is now 1,868. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
In Europe, where wealthy Chinese tourists have become pillars of hotels, shops and cultural destinations, the outbreak has dealt a heavy blow to businesses after Beijing banned group travel abroad and many countries restricted or banned entry To people from China.
Reservations for flights and hotels have been canceled for fear of the virus, and there has also been a fall in tourists from other nations who want to avoid crowded spaces. Apple reduced its sales forecast on Monday, as both production and demand for its products have slowed in China due to the outbreak.
The last: Australia, South Korea and other countries are preparing to evacuate their citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been in quarantine in Japan for almost two weeks. It was discovered that fourteen evacuated Americans had the virus shortly before boarding chartered flights to the US. UU.
The political consequences of flooding in Britain
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attacked after his office said Monday he had no plans to visit Areas with severe flooding after a storm that hit the country over the weekend.
The Dennis storm, classified as a "weather bomb,quot; by the national weather service, hit areas that were still recovering from heavy rains and strong winds caused by another storm last week. At least one person has died, while hundreds of others have been forced to leave their homes.
The answer: Although more rain is forecast on Wednesday, Johnson has not called a government emergency committee meeting to discuss the situation.
Background: Britain is experiencing more frequent and severe floods due to global warming, experts say. Mohammad Heidarzadeh, a coastal engineering scholar, said that the floods that were once seen every 15 to 20 years are now happening every two to five years and that the country's flood defense systems "are not fit to address the climatic situation current,quot;.
Another angle: Pressure is building up on Mr. Johnson after his office appointed an assistant who He once said that blacks have a lower IQ than whites. The advisor, Andrew Sabisky, resigned on Monday after the resulting uproar, complaining of "media hysteria."
US efforts UU. To frustrate Huawei in Europe they fall short
Germany seems prepared to follow Britain by allowing Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, to build next-generation 5G networks, despite warnings from the United States.
US officials have pressured their allies to ban the company for fear that China may use its equipment to spy on or control European and American communication networks. But as those countries are forced to choose between the US. UU., A key intelligence ally, and China, a critical business partner, some like Britain took a risk and cooperated with Huawei.
Context: Huawei's problem is part of a broader struggle between the United States and China, as they compete to dominate advanced technologies. The United States is now changing its approach by trying to cut Huawei's access to American technology and trying to build a credible competitor, but its officials often contradict others' ideas.
Note appointment: “Many of us in Europe agree that there are significant dangers with Huawei, and the US. UU. For at least a year they have been telling us not to use Huawei. Are you offering an alternative? asked Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former president of Estonia. "What should we do besides not using Huawei?"
How China tracked Xinjiang detainees
Go to religious pilgrimages, pray, attend funerals, wear a beard, have too many children.
These are all acts, among other signs of mercy, that It would have been reported by the Chinese government and would have justified the monitoring or even the detention of Uyghurs living in the western region of Xinjiang, according to a leaked government document obtained by The Times.
The document, one of the many archives stored in more than one million people who have been arrested, illustrates another part of the coercive repression of the Chinese government against ethnic minorities and what Beijing considers a rebel thought.
Tracing: Three quarters of the detainees listed have been released, according to an expert who studied the document. But it also shows that many of those released were later assigned work in strictly controlled industrial parks.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Too much of a pretty thing?
Adorable characters like Hello Kitty are used to sell everything in Japan, and cities that fade have used pets for a long time to attract visitors and investments. Upstairs, Sanomaru, a dog with a bowl of ramen on his head, represents the city of Sano.
But as their tax bases decrease along with their populations, communities are increasingly questioning whether the whim is worth it.
This is what is happening most.
Weapons of Libya: The European Union said it would launch a naval and air mission to prevent weapons from reaching Libya, currently involved in a civil war. Austria and Hungary had initially objected to concerns that ships could allow more immigrants to reach Europe.
Shooting in Burkina Faso: An armed man attacked a church during Sunday's mass and killed at least 24 people in the northwest of the country, security sources said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible, but jihadist groups have been seeking control of the country's rural areas.
Caroline Flack: Fans of the "Love Island,quot; host, who died of suicide over the weekend, are calling for a new law to prevent British tabloids from posting articles that reveal "private information that is harmful to a celebrity, their mental health and those surround them. " "
Snapshot: Above, Michael Bloomberg in the election campaign. He has risen in the polls after entering the race for the Democratic presidential candidacy of the United States, raising pressure on political reporters employed by their media.
Artificial intelligence: Mark Zuckerberg, executive director of Facebook, met with officials from the European Union on Monday as the EU. prepares to launch an eraser of an artificial intelligence politics. That will have important consequences for tech giants like Apple, Facebook and Google.
What we are reading: This card collection. "The pages of letters in British newspapers are a kind of peculiar joy," writes Peter Robins, editor of our London newsroom. "Recently, readers of The Guardian have been debating how old you have to be before it is eccentric to keep boiling your annual batch of homemade 18-pound jam. The bidding started at 77 and has increased rapidly."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Baked pasta with cheese with sausages and ricotta is faster to make than lasagna. (Our Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter has more recommendations).
Read: "Apeirogon," Colum McCann's latest novel, delves into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the eyes of two grieving parents. "I think people wouldn't have trusted so much if it wasn't real," he said.
Watch: It may seem that Zoë Kravitz has always been famous, but now you can see her in her first leading role, such as the torn Rob in Hulu's television adaptation of "Hi-Fi." She talked to our journalist about her performance and her life.
Smarter life: We collect some items that will help you Make the most of an out of season getaway.
And now for the backstory in …
The future of Somalia
Abdi Latif Dahir He is the correspondent for The Times in East Africa. A Kenyan of Somali descent reports in and around a dozen countries. We contacted him in Nairobi to talk about his latest story, about Somali youth that are filling the gaps that your government can't.
This is such a powerful story of resistance and hope. How did you find?
At the end of last year, there was a major attack in Mogadishu, the worst in Al Shabab in two years. And one thing stood out. Almost all the news mentioned that many university students had died, young people who wanted to be doctors or were studying other specialties that would help the country.
On January 1, I flew to Mogadishu, to continue the attack and write about these students and what they mean to Somalia.
My first story was about that, but also about how things had improved a lot in Mogadishu, and it was all these young people who did it.
What else inspired you?
I went to this crisis center. They collected the names of the victims and communicated with their families. I wanted to sit among them and see how it was. They were registering, asking families, how are you today?
And maybe they would hear that the hospital bill had been paid, so it was fine, but the family hadn't had breakfast that day. Then they cornered someone to bring them food.
I wanted to write about chutzpah to invent these systems, to stay strong with everything that was happening.
People could recite all these names of people they have known who have been killed. But then they would say, we want to stay here and be the ones to fix this country. They are creating technology centers and restaurants and delivery services that thrive. Due to attacks on hotels and restaurants, it is safer to stay at home, have friends and order a meal.
What is it like to be the East African correspondent?
I have had work since November. Is incredible. This is a dynamic and evolving region that is changing socially, geopolitically and economically. It is a great place to be a journalist. Honestly, you could write a story every hour.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Sofia
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the report editor, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• "The Daily,quot; was turned off by the US Presidents Day holiday. UU. But try our podcast "Modern Love,quot;. This week's is titled "When Cupid is a journalist."
• Here is today's mini crossword puzzle and a hint: sound made with two fingers (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Last week, we told you that our Visual Investigations team would answer readers' questions. Here is the YouTube video of them doing exactly that.