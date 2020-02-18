Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus cost includes savings

China reported 72,436 total cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, while the death toll is now 1,868. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

In Europe, where wealthy Chinese tourists have become pillars of hotels, shops and cultural destinations, the outbreak has dealt a heavy blow to businesses after Beijing banned group travel abroad and many countries restricted or banned entry To people from China.

Reservations for flights and hotels have been canceled for fear of the virus, and there has also been a fall in tourists from other nations who want to avoid crowded spaces. Apple reduced its sales forecast on Monday, as both production and demand for its products have slowed in China due to the outbreak.

The last: Australia, South Korea and other countries are preparing to evacuate their citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been in quarantine in Japan for almost two weeks. It was discovered that fourteen evacuated Americans had the virus shortly before boarding chartered flights to the US. UU.