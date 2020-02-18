Young thug criticized for confusing Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya

Young thug is under fire from misunderstanding Dwyane Wadethe daughter of Zaya
While many celebrities expressed their support and praise to Dwyane and Gabrielle UnionThe rapper's daughter is one of the few people who confronts Zaya. in a cheep addressed at 12 years old, he said: "All I want to say to Dwade son is & # 39; GOD DO NOT MAKE ERRORS & # 39; but hey live your true self."
Immediately afterwards, Young Thug was hit with a barrage of tweets accusing him of being transphobic. Then, just a few hours later, he seemed to eliminate the exact same tweet.
Neither Dwyane nor Gabrielle have responded to their controversial tweet.
It is not clear why Young Thug chose to make such a strong statement against the teenager, especially he said earlier that he does not believe in gender. "In my world, you can be a gangsta with a dress or you can be a gangsta with wide pants," he said for a Calvin Klein ad in 2016. "I feel like there is no gender."
In addition, the rapper appeared in dresses, skirts, heels and other clothing that are generally associated with the female gender, which many people reminded him of in the responses to his inflammatory tweet.
Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Young Thug's opinion aside, there is no one who supports Zaya more as a transgender than the Wade family. Dwyane said he feels a great responsibility to express and share his love for Zaya, because he knows that one day Zaya will be an inspiration to other people in the world. "I looked at her and said:‘ You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our chance to let you be a voice, "he continued. "Right now, it is through us because it is 12 years old, but it will eventually be through it."
The basketball player then said in an interview to Good morning america, "We get a lot of hate from people. But along the way, we, inside, together, like the Wade family, have to be the ones who support each other. For us, it was important that Zaya understood that she was supported by the family." .
%MINIFYHTML8650e037093d167db28ed83bb2f7b64c17%