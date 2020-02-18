Young thug criticized for confusing Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya

Young thug is under fire from misunderstanding Dwyane Wadethe daughter of Zaya

While many celebrities expressed their support and praise to Dwyane and Gabrielle UnionThe rapper's daughter is one of the few people who confronts Zaya. in a cheep addressed at 12 years old, he said: "All I want to say to Dwade son is & # 39; GOD DO NOT MAKE ERRORS & # 39; but hey live your true self."

Immediately afterwards, Young Thug was hit with a barrage of tweets accusing him of being transphobic. Then, just a few hours later, he seemed to eliminate the exact same tweet.

Neither Dwyane nor Gabrielle have responded to their controversial tweet.

It is not clear why Young Thug chose to make such a strong statement against the teenager, especially he said earlier that he does not believe in gender. "In my world, you can be a gangsta with a dress or you can be a gangsta with wide pants," he said for a Calvin Klein ad in 2016. "I feel like there is no gender."