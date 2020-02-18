You will totally adore the last cover of Harry Styles of Lizzo

Lizzo Y Harry Styles They are the joint gift that keeps on giving.

The end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 were crucial moments for fans of blockbusters, as Styles covered the platinum success of Lizzo "Juice,quot; and then the two interpreted it. together the next month. However, musical magic had just begun.

Now, the singer has returned the favor by covering her recent single "Adore You,quot; for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. After being released on Monday, the clip has already obtained more than 500,000 views and captures the singer while giving a unique twist to the joyful and contagious song while being supported by vocals and backup instruments, including his own.

Approximately two minutes on the track, Lizzo releases his famous flute for a brief just before picking up his voice so he can close the final.