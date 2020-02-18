YOU. Celebrate important personalities for Black History Month

YOU. I wanted to celebrate some important personalities for Black History Month. He also greeted Marla Gibbs and Ella Fitzgerald. He also mentioned Huey P. Newton in his social media account. Check out their posts below.

This is what someone commented after seeing Marl Gibbs' post: "Who stops us?! If we wait for them, it will never be done. Scream at Queen Marla."

Someone wrote: "Yes, a legend will never forget her, since she didn't have many black people on television, but she was a very good actress."

Tip also mentioned Ella Fitzgerald, who was the first woman to win a Grammy.

Somoene said: ‘I just wrote about her in my work this week in class. "She changed the game."

Another follower said that she looks like Tiny Harris! ‘Wow, she looks like your wife and your wife is also one of the deepest writers and lyricists of our time, what a coincidence. I love it.

This is what Tip said about Dr. Newton:

‘Say hello to your king 👑Thanks for your vision and fearless sacrifice. ✊🏽 #HueyPNewton #BlackPanthers #BlackHistory,quot;.

A follower commented: "It's time to fight back," that's what Huey said. Two shots in the dark now Huey is dead. "

Another person said: "2 shots in the dark now that Huey is dead. I received love for my brothers, but we can never go anywhere unless we share with each other."

Another person posted this: "Thank you for the love you have for my beautiful blacks, thank you."

Someone else on Tip's list of followers believes that "men have not been so strong since their time." They no longer resist oppression. Instead, they promote the agenda of self-destruction and self-destruction and with unhealthy pride. "

In other news, Tip was reintroduced in social networks.

Ad

He also made sure to tell his fans that life is too short and that time is too valuable.



Post views:

0 0