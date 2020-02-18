Yankee judge says the Astros should be stripped of the 2017 title – Up News Info

TAMPA, Fla. – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge feels that the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.

"You cheated and you didn't win it," Judge said Tuesday after the first full Yankees training. "This is how I feel. It was not won. He did not win the way to play the game correctly and fight until the end and knowing that we are competing, we are competitors. The most important thing in the competition is to expose everything, and whoever it is better player, the best person will win. Knowing that another team had an advantage that, nothing you can really protect yourself from, I just don't feel that it has been won. "

Major League Baseball concluded that the Astros used a video camera to steal the receiver's signals in 2017, even during the postseason, and in 2018. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season each, then they were dismissed by the team. Houston was fined $ 5 million and stripped of its next two first and second round draft picks.

"It affected many games, no matter what they say," Judge said. “It affected the game in a big way. People lost jobs, people lost money, people lost many important things to them. "

No player was punished by MLB.

"I was not a fan of punishment, I thought it was a bit weak for a player-led scheme," Judge said, "that no player involved received any punishment."

Houston beat the Yankees in a seven-game American League Championship Series in 2017, winning all four games at home, and defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game World Series.

"Listening to you being cheated with that opportunity, it's hard to let it go," Judge said.

Judge finished second behind José Altuve de los Astros in that year's vote for the Most Valuable Player of AL.

Judge backed the position of the Chicago Cubs pitcher, Yu Darvish, who felt that the sanctions imposed by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred were insufficient.

"I think Darvish was the one who said that if you play in the Olympic Games and win a gold medal and find out that you cheated, you can't keep that medal," Judge said.

He agreed with his teammate Gleyber Torres, who said Monday that he thought the Astros also broke the rules in 2019 when the Yankees lost the American League Championship Series in six games.

"To think that they cheated and won everything in & # 39; 17, to think that they just stopped doing it & # 39; 19 or & # 39; 18, it's hard for me to say that," Judge said. But we will never really do it now, to be honest. "

Manfred said Sunday that he was not 100% sure that the Astros did not violate the rules in 2019, but it was his best judgment that they did not.

Judge said the entire Yankee team is "driven,quot; this year after the Astros scandal and that it lives up to a pennant twice in three years.

"There is a different level of focus," Judge said. “These guys are ready. We have to go out and finish it this year. ”

The theft signal will remain in the judge's mind.

"It's always going to be a little behind your head," Judge said. "You will always have that bad taste in your mouth, think about it and listen to it, but at some point we will move on and we will go ahead and keep growing this game." That's what matters to me is to grow this game. "

The judge did not hit or throw for what the team said was a minor problem in the right shoulder.

Yankee manager Aaron Boone said the problem is not considered serious and that Judge could start increasing his activities in a couple of days. Judge is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

"Just dealing with a little bad mood, a little pain in the shoulder," Boone said. "I feel it is something quite minor. It is something we wanted to try and get ahead while we are at this point at this point in the calendar."

Judge underwent several tests, including an MRI, and did conditioning.

"I just felt a little pain in my shoulder," Judge said. "Nothing alarming."

The gardener hit .272 with 27 home runs with 55 RBIs in 102 games last season. He was on the disabled list from April 21 to June 21 with an oblique left tension.

TAKE THE GARDY

CF Brett Gardner said he has quite strong feelings and opinions about the Astros, but that he would keep it a secret.

"Definitely something that is bad for the baseball game, bad for fans," Gardner said. “I hope you keep going. We will continue to work together as players, all 30 teams in the Major League Baseball, to continue having the largest possible playing field. I am definitely disappointed and frustrated about what happened. "