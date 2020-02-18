Wuhan evacuees released from the amount of Travis Coronavirus Quantine; Start the trip back to the houses – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML76d75773a0606e3d1c7c6de2880b645111% %MINIFYHTML76d75773a0606e3d1c7c6de2880b645112%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Wuhan's evacuate, Yanjun Wei, hugged her little daughter and her husband tightly, had dreamed of the day her family would join since she and her two young children were flown to China and taken to the Travis Air Force base to undergo a 14-day coronavirus quarantine.

She and her two young children, who were visiting relatives in China when the coronavirus outbreak began, were among the 180 evacuees who were released from quarantine on Monday and were allowed to go home.

"All of these people have been medically authorized and CDC officials have lifted their quarantine orders," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release. "It is important to know that these people who are being released from quarantine do not represent any risk to the health of the surrounding community or the communities to which they will return."

The first buses left Travis to Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. A second group of buses would head to the San Francisco International Airport later in the morning.

Yanjun and his children, who live in San Diego, were on the first bus that left the base. Her husband, Ken Burnett, was waiting for him at the airport.

"I've been waiting for this from the beginning," she said as she hugged her two young children and her husband.

Meanwhile, Samuel Roth of Wisconsin was not going to wait at the airport. He told KPIX 5 that on Monday he would travel to the base on Monday to pick up his wife and two daughters, aged 5 and 11 months.

"I want to say that the quarantine experience has been good," Roth said through FaceTime. "They have been provided with a lot of food, three meals a day. They have a comfortable hotel to stay. They are allowed to go out and be in the grass and in the fenced area."

Roth shared photos of her daughters enjoying story time, toys and sports activities. He says his family has been healthy for the entire time he was at the base. Evacuees have been checked and monitored daily by medical professionals.

"My family has done everything necessary to stay healthy to avoid bringing the disease to the community," Roth said. "We have complied with everything the government has asked us and we only hope that the community we will return to will accept us and not be afraid of us."