Wrong fears about viruses hit Asian-American companies in the Bay Area, nation – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info / AP) – In Arizona, a flourishing Asian-American community attends xenophobic calls about a planned night market featuring Asian street foods. In New York, the owner of a dim sum restaurant is worried about not being able to rent. In the San Francisco Bay area, a local Asian-owned restaurant chain is considering temporarily closing one of its properties due to the slowdown in trade.

In the main cities of the USA. In the US, Asian-American companies are seeing a marked decline in customers as fear spreads over China's viral outbreak. The municipal and health authorities are trying to stop the financial hemorrhage through information campaigns and personal visits to shops and restaurants, emphasizing that, with only 15 cases diagnosed throughout the country, there is no reason to avoid them.

Business owners, some of whom have seen their clients reduce their traffic by more than half, look forward to getting things back to normal.

The situation is so serious that the Sunny Wong family is considering temporarily closing one of the four restaurants they own in Oakland Chinatown. Even some of his friends and sponsors have told him about false rumors of sick people in one of his restaurants.

“People simply have no idea. They listen to stories and rumors and just don't look for the facts in a situation, "Wong said, adding that he has had to cut hours for his workers.

Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said business owners have reported a drop of approximately 50% to 75% in business. The camera is planning a Chinese New Year celebration, with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf encouraging residents to sponsor Chinatown restaurants.

Mesa, the newly crowned Arizona Asian District, was deeply organized in its night market when it was learned that a case of the disease known as COVID-19 was confirmed at nearby Arizona State University.

Xenophobic comments on social networks and phone calls began almost immediately, according to the CEO of the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Arizona, Vicente Reid.

"I should probably stop picking up my phone completely," Reid said. "A woman said, & # 39; Well, aren't the people who come to your event the cause of this? & # 39;"

The February 29 food festival, inspired by the popular Taiwanese open-air markets, was designed for the public to get to know the district.

Mesa Mayor John Giles called xenophobia directed at the event "ridiculous."

"We certainly take any health crisis seriously, but making such connections is simply offensive," he said.

The organizers will deliver masks specially made with Asian-themed slogans such as "Bao to me,quot; and "Insert lumpia here,quot;.

The virus has made tens of thousands of people sick, mainly in China. Fifteen people have been diagnosed with the virus in the US. UU., All but two who recently traveled from China. US citizens have also been diagnosed abroad, including 14 who were on a quarantine cruise outside Japan and were taken to hospitals in the US. UU.

Vegetarian Dim Sum House has been a fixed item in Manhattan's Chinatown for 23 years, but suddenly owner Frankie Chu said he won't be able to pay the rent this month.

Chu said sales have plummeted 70% in the last two weeks at his simple restaurant. Three couples arrived for lunch on a recent business day. Normally, Chu said he receives up to 30 customers for lunch. At dinner time, its narrow restaurant is usually full of about 70 people. These days, it has about four.

Chu has sent part of his vacation staff to reduce costs. In these circumstances, you will ask your landlord to forgive a 5% surcharge that is normally charged.

"I don't know how long I can stay here," Chu said. "After September 11, it wasn't that bad."

The crisis has alarmed New York City officials and business leaders, who have launched a campaign to attract people to affected communities in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

"Chinatown is bleeding," said Wellington Chen, chief executive of Chinatown Partnership, a local business and community group. “This thing is thousands of miles away. This fear is really out of proportion. "

Small businesses in Manhattan's Chinatown have reported sales drops of between 40% and 80% last month as the viral outbreak spread in China, Chen said. In Flushing, the business has decreased by approximately 40%, according to the Chinese Flushing Business Association.

For some companies, it is much higher. Derek Law, senior vice president of the China China Hotel Association, said the business has fallen about 70% in a spa he owns in Flushing.

New York City is home to more than half a million American Chinese, the largest population of any city in the United States. UU. Some New Yorkers of Chinese descent feel frustrated at feeling foreigners due to an outbreak of illness that feels as far away as any other resident.

"I am probably more American than many of the people who ask me about the coronavirus. To be honest, it's a bit annoying," said Christina Seid, owner of Chinatown Ice Cream Factory, a neighborhood facility that her father founded four decades ago with Flavors like mango and green tea.

Seid, whose great-grandparents emigrated to New York from China, said the business has been slower than usual, but added that the winter months are never good for ice cream parlors. She said she feels optimistic that things will soon return to normal, relying on New Yorkers' determination to move on with life.

Without confirmed cases of the virus in New York City, officials and politicians are trying to take home the point that there is no reason to avoid any neighborhood, with many eating in Chinese restaurants and tweeting photos under the hashtags #supportchinatown.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh launched a similar campaign on social media, encouraging people to share photos of themselves supporting small businesses in the neighborhood with the hashtag #LoveBostonChinatown.

Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said she and her colleagues "continue to present rumors,quot; about threats to public health. She said the health risk is low and urged people not to be afraid to visit and spend time in restaurants or stores in Chicago's Chinatown.

"Please, don't let stigma, xenophobia or fear control your decisions," said Arwady.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently visited the Nom Wah Tea Room, the oldest restaurant in Manhattan's Chinatown.

The restaurant has seen a 40% drop in business in the past three weeks, said manager Vincent Tang, whose cousin Wilson Tang took over his father's restaurant. Normally, the restaurant is full at lunchtime. But during a recent week day, almost half of the tables were empty, although at least it was busier than many of its lesser-known neighbors.

"We are lucky to have loyal customers," Tang said, sitting near a row of green stools where he used to move as a child. "Usually, right now we are full and there is a line outside."

Nom Wah's customers said they were perplexed because others stayed away.

"It didn't occur to me at all," said Kate Masterson, an artist who searches meatballs with her uncle in a position under signed framed photographs of celebrities like Kirsten Dunst.

"It's not happening here," he said about the outbreak.

