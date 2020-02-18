World Club Challenge: Super League boss Robert Elstone wants financial support from NRL | Rugby League News

Watch St Helens take on Sydney's roosters in the World Club Challenge on Saturday live at Sky Sports Action from 7 p.m.





Sydney Roosters celebrates winning the World Club Challenge in 2019

Super League Executive President Robert Elstone will use the visit of NRL Executive Director Todd Greenberg to try to persuade a greater commitment to the World Club Challenge.

The winners of the Super League St Helens will face the winners of the NRL Sydney Roosters at the annual champions meeting between the two respective competitions at Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday.

The contest is held in England for the nineteenth time in 21 years since the concept was established as a fixed item on the calendar in 2000 and is fully funded by the Super League clubs.

Robert Elstone will urge the NRL to buy the World Club Challenge

"Right now, it's the Super League that finances it completely," said Elstone.

"Essentially, the other 11 Super League clubs put their hands in their pockets to make this work."

"We returned to the NRL twice and said, either through sponsorship or your own support, it would really help to make this work better commercially."

"We have not been able to ensure that to date, but what we have to do is keep delivering a great game in a big stadium with a full house and tell the world that this is something great and that it should be financed more equitably and on a base fair. "

Roosters of St Helens vs Sydney Live

The roosters have won the three previous World Club challenges, the most recent against Wigan at DW Stadium last year, and have the opportunity to match the Warriors and Melbourne Storm records.

The Australian clubs have an advantage of 11-9 in general, but the time, as well as the conditions and the local advantage, adapts to the Super League clubs, which have three weeks in the season, while the match arrives three weeks before the NRL begins.

However, Elstone believes that the accessory is in the only viable place on the calendar.

"I am a big fan of the Australian rugby league and being able to see some amazing Australian players face the best that the Super League has to offer is an absolutely delicious prospect," he said.

"I think it's really important that Super League regularly evaluates its quality against what is probably the best competition in the world."

2:47 Highlights of the St Helens Super League victory over Hull FC at KCOM Stadium Highlights of the St Helens Super League victory over Hull FC at KCOM Stadium

"The perennial challenge is programming. When I entered work 18 months ago, you immediately thought there was a better time to play this."

"But delaying it later in the season when Australians have started probably won't start and the only other option is the end of the season."

"Then you are stepping back on the international calendar and promoting and organizing a game when you don't know who is going to be in it, so there are real practical difficulties about what fans would think of as a very logical ending. Season date.

"So, where we are now seems to be the best possible compromise."

The challenge was extended to a series of three games in 2015 before becoming unique again and Elstone does not anticipate that change.

"It's something that clubs have talked about and something that we as a board have contemplated in the last 12 months," he said.

"But, unless we can find some external interest in this commercially, I personally think it is very difficult to see beyond a match of champions against champions."