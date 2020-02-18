Woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the Center City subway lobby – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after police said she was stabbed in Center City. Philadelphia police responded to the 1500 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard for reports of a stabbing in the subway lobby.

When the officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was transferred to a nearby hospital and is in an unknown condition at this time.

So far, there is no news about arrests.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com to receive updates on this developing story.

