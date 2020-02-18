Woman reunites with her mother 53 years after being kidnapped by a babysitter

According to WJLA, in 1966 Sarah Peterson gave birth to Roberta Lavonne Peterson, who was kidnapped by her nanny, Alberta Lathern, shortly after. In January 2020, 53 years later, they met.

At 16, Sarah was expelled from her home because she conceived a child out of wedlock. Forced to fend for herself and her newborn, getting a job was all she had in mind.

“I know I had to do what I had to do. I had to work and take care of this child. I had to do it."

Lathern was referred to the young mother by a relative. At first, she was very kind and nothing seemed strange.

“She came out as a very nice person, very nice, very sweet and very loving. I couldn't say anything at the time, negative about her because I treated her so well, "said Sarah Peterson. That would change quickly."

One day he went to pick up his little daughter, but the babysitter was gone, the apartment was completely empty.

“She never said she would move. She never told us anything. Where in the world is she and has our baby! "

Peterson went to the police but she received no help. Would you think he was told that he needed more evidence that someone stole his baby?

"When we went to the police station and told our story, they said:" I'm sorry I don't have enough evidence. You don't have enough evidence. "

Years would pass and Peterson would face other children, hoping she was his daughter. According to the sore mother, it felt as if the child she gave birth had died.

“I simply ran to the street and said: it's her, it's her. He always looked at someone's son. Maybe that's her. It's like a death and it was like that. That my baby was dead.

Surprisingly, 53 years later, in December 2019, Sarah's fate changed. His sister Deborah and Roberta's daughter were collecting food in a public dining room.

Once their last names were called at the same time, the two began to speak, which revealed that they were related.

Roberta was told she was adopted when she was seven, but her babysitter never told her much more.

"I asked and asked, but I always hit a brick wall," he said.

According to Lathern's little brother, Robert Welch, he thought there was more to the story.

Welch says that when he was around 10 or 11 years old, his sister came home one day with a baby. He remembers that it was strange because his sister was not pregnant at that time.

"He told me he remembered a time when Alberta was pregnant but said there were complications, her sister had a miscarriage and could no longer have children."

Welch also admitted that there were many secrets in his family and it was said that his sister kidnapped Roberta.

Welch admitted that many things in his family were hidden and kept silent at that time. Welch says there were rumors years after maybe his sister had kidnapped Roberta. But he thought that since the police never showed up, it must not be true.

Finally, the family story was that Lathern received the boy.

Welch says the family story is that a young woman her sister knew couldn't take care of her little daughter, so she gave Alberta the son to raise him.

Alberta Lathern died in 2007, taking many details with her.

Fortunately, you no longer need to reunite mother and daughter.

In January, after half a century, Roberta and Sarah met.

"I didn't want to let her go. I think I was crushing her bones. We're not talking about 10 years, 20, 30 years. We're talking about 53 years. My God, 53 years!