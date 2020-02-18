Winners of the Brit Awards 2020: the complete list

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
The Brit 2020 awards return with Jack whitehall hosting for the second consecutive year.
As expected, the comedian brings happiness and joy to an event that is overshadowed by the death of Love islandformer host, Caroline flack. When the night began, Whitehall honored the television personality. "Over the weekend, we learned the terrible news that a member of the British family, our friend, Caroline Flack died tragically," he shared. "He was a kind and vibrant person with a contagious sense of fun. We will miss her very much. I am sure that I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with his friends and family."
After his tribute, Lewis Capaldi took the stage to sing his hit song "Someone You Loved."
While Flack's death cast a bleak energy over the audience, the awards program regained its optimistic tone when the awards began to be announced. To find out which artists were winners home, see the full list below!
Solo Male Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
WINNER: Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
WINNER: Mabel
Mahalia
Best group
Bastille
bring me the Horizont
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
WINNER: Ponies
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
The song of the year
AJ Tracey, "Ladbroke Grove,quot;
Calvin Harris and Rag & # 39; n & # 39; Bone Man, "Giant,quot;
Dave feat. Burna Boy, "Location,quot;
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, "I don't Watch out,quot;
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved,quot;
Mabel, "Don't call me,quot;
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus, "Nothing breaks like a heart,quot;
Sam Smith and Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger,quot;
Stormzy, "Vossi Bop,quot;
Tom Walker, "Just you and me,quot;
Mastercard album of the year
WINNER: Dave Psychodrama
Harry Styles Thin line
Lewis Capaldi, Divinely uninspired to an infernal degree
Michael Kiwanuka Kiwanuka
Stormzy Heavy is the head
Best new artist
Aitch
Dave
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie eilish
Camila Cabello
King's wool
Lizzo
International male solo artist
Bruce springsteen
Burna boy
Kennedy Dermot
Post Malone
WINNER: Tyler the creator