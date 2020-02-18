Winners of the Brit Awards 2020: the complete list

The Brit 2020 awards return with Jack whitehall hosting for the second consecutive year.

As expected, the comedian brings happiness and joy to an event that is overshadowed by the death of Love islandformer host, Caroline flack. When the night began, Whitehall honored the television personality. "Over the weekend, we learned the terrible news that a member of the British family, our friend, Caroline Flack died tragically," he shared. "He was a kind and vibrant person with a contagious sense of fun. We will miss her very much. I am sure that I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with his friends and family."

After his tribute, Lewis Capaldi took the stage to sing his hit song "Someone You Loved."

While Flack's death cast a bleak energy over the audience, the awards program regained its optimistic tone when the awards began to be announced. To find out which artists were winners home, see the full list below!