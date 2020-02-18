Home Entertainment Winners of the Brit Awards 2020: the complete list

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

The Brit 2020 awards return with Jack whitehall hosting for the second consecutive year.

As expected, the comedian brings happiness and joy to an event that is overshadowed by the death of Love islandformer host, Caroline flack. When the night began, Whitehall honored the television personality. "Over the weekend, we learned the terrible news that a member of the British family, our friend, Caroline Flack died tragically," he shared. "He was a kind and vibrant person with a contagious sense of fun. We will miss her very much. I am sure that I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with his friends and family."

After his tribute, Lewis Capaldi took the stage to sing his hit song "Someone You Loved."

While Flack's death cast a bleak energy over the audience, the awards program regained its optimistic tone when the awards began to be announced. To find out which artists were winners home, see the full list below!

Solo Male Artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
WINNER: Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
WINNER: Mabel
Mahalia

Best group

Bastille
bring me the Horizont
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
WINNER: Ponies

Lewis Capaldi, The BRIT Awards 2020 "data-width =" 1024 "data-height =" 759

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The song of the year

AJ Tracey, "Ladbroke Grove,quot;
Calvin Harris and Rag & # 39; n & # 39; Bone Man, "Giant,quot;
Dave feat. Burna Boy, "Location,quot;
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, "I don't Watch out,quot;
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved,quot;
Mabel, "Don't call me,quot;
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus, "Nothing breaks like a heart,quot;
Sam Smith and Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger,quot;
Stormzy, "Vossi Bop,quot;
Tom Walker, "Just you and me,quot;

Mastercard album of the year

WINNER: Dave Psychodrama
Harry Styles Thin line
Lewis Capaldi, Divinely uninspired to an infernal degree
Michael Kiwanuka Kiwanuka
Stormzy Heavy is the head

Best new artist

Aitch
Dave
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie eilish
Camila Cabello
King's wool
Lizzo

International male solo artist

Bruce springsteen
Burna boy
Kennedy Dermot
Post Malone
WINNER: Tyler the creator

