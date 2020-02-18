Wilder vs Fury 2: Anthony Joshua will apply & # 39; pressure & # 39; about the winner of Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury | Boxing News

"We'll say: & # 39; Are you doing a third fight? If so, can you do it fast, please? & # 39;" Eddie Hearn tells Sky Sports

















0:32



Anthony Joshua says he gives a tip to Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua says he gives a tip to Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder

%MINIFYHTML6755239937480cfd38e1968c5a3626b211% %MINIFYHTML6755239937480cfd38e1968c5a3626b212%

Anthony Joshua will apply & # 39; pressure & # 39; about the winner of Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury to finally secure a fight to decide the world's No. 1 heavyweight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

WBC champion Wilder faces Fury in a rematch in Las Vegas this weekend, with Joshua waiting to put on his belts & # 39; super & # 39; WBA IBF and WBO on the line against the victorious fighter.

An immediate third fight between Wilder and Fury could further delay an undisputed confrontation, but the head of Matchroom Boxing, Hearn, hopes to resume new talks for a fight that clarifies any debate over the dominant champion of the division.

Wilder faces Fury again in a rematch this weekend

Hearn said Sky sports: "Everyone has opinions but it is impossible to say them. My opinion is that Joshua is the best but, until he wins the winner, the world will not be satisfied."

"We have to press the winner to finally start our fight in 2020."

"We will have a conversation and say: & # 39; Are you doing a third fight? If so, can you do it fast, please? & # 39;"

1:45 Wladimir Klitschko finds it difficult to choose a winner for Wilder-Fury 2 Wladimir Klitschko finds it difficult to choose a winner for Wilder-Fury 2

Joshua and Wilder have not been able to agree on the terms before, but Hearn is optimistic about reaching an agreement with Fury, if he claims the WBC title at the MGM Grand.

"It's easier on the Fury side because it's just a conversation with (his American promoter) Bob Arum and (his management) MTK," Hearn added.

"Wilder may not even want to know."

0:30 Joshua believes his next opponent will be Kubrat Pulev, but he is also preparing for a possible future fight against Oleksandr Usyk Joshua believes his next opponent will be Kubrat Pulev, but he is also preparing for a possible future fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Joshua has suggested that he would prefer to finally share the ring with Wilder, but hopes that his partner Brit Fury will become world champion twice.

"Wilder is better because (a fight with me) is what people have been waiting anxiously for," Joshua said. Sky sports.

"But I think Fury can win. For Wilder to win, he has to knock Fury out completely, and he couldn't do it the first time."

"For Fury to win, he can hurt Wilder or overcome him. Fury has more in his arsenal, that's why I lean towards him."

Whyte: Will Fury even fight me? 👀 @DillianWhyte He expects Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder this weekend, but he's not sure that the Gypsy King defends the WBC title against him if he wins. pic.twitter.com/DqWlPwJSYg – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2020

"Fury can hit a little. He is underestimated with his punching power that makes him dangerous. If you underestimate someone, he makes it dangerous because you don't respect him until they hit you."

"Fury is a really good fighter, up to a point, so he has the advantage. Wilder is not the best fighter, but he has the right hand. If you can avoid that, you have the beating of him."

"Good luck to Fury; it would be great to have two heavyweight champions here in England."