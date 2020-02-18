Why wasn't Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington supposed to be friends?

Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington They are co-stars and executive co-producers, but their lives were not likely to intertwine.

The two megawatt actresses will star in front of each other in the upcoming adaptation of the Hulu miniseries of Light Blue Ng& # 39; s Small fires everywhere, in which mothers play in the same city. By VarietyWitherspoon brought the book to his partner Time is over member as a possible collaboration.

%MINIFYHTML202c1cead0cf13f67fb3873821c5087513% %MINIFYHTML202c1cead0cf13f67fb3873821c5087514%

However, as it is a subject of his project, the origins of the stars are far from similar, and their differences are not lost in them. "In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends," Washington said. Variety. "I grew up in the Bronx one block from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee."

%MINIFYHTML202c1cead0cf13f67fb3873821c5087515% %MINIFYHTML202c1cead0cf13f67fb3873821c5087516%

Those contrasting backgrounds gave the stars a lot to discuss behind the scenes while building their adventure together. How Variety Simply put, "Washington and Witherspoon spoke in depth about their very different nurtures and their levels of awareness about the inextricable intersections of race and privilege in the United States."