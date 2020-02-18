Why wasn't Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington supposed to be friends?

Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington They are co-stars and executive co-producers, but their lives were not likely to intertwine.
The two megawatt actresses will star in front of each other in the upcoming adaptation of the Hulu miniseries of Light Blue Ng& # 39; s Small fires everywhere, in which mothers play in the same city. By VarietyWitherspoon brought the book to his partner Time is over member as a possible collaboration.
However, as it is a subject of his project, the origins of the stars are far from similar, and their differences are not lost in them. "In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends," Washington said. Variety. "I grew up in the Bronx one block from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee."
Those contrasting backgrounds gave the stars a lot to discuss behind the scenes while building their adventure together. How Variety Simply put, "Washington and Witherspoon spoke in depth about their very different nurtures and their levels of awareness about the inextricable intersections of race and privilege in the United States."
On the screen, the Washington character and her daughter are immersed in a new environment, similar to their own experiences as a Bronx native who attends a private school for girls in Manhattan.
"People walked differently, talked differently, ate differently," Washington reminded Variety. "It was a totally different universe that I had to learn to go through."
As for how his mother managed to live in those different worlds, "when people asked him where he was from, his answer might be & # 39; New York & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Bronx & # 39; or & # 39; The South Bronx & # 39; "said Washington. "She could control her perception of her and her comfort level with these Upper East Side mothers, by how she answered that question."
Now, as Washington and more bring stories to the public informed by lived experiences like these, the gap narrows.
"Look at what we have accomplished in just a couple of generations. How do we make the ability to reach the standard for all Americans, not designated for certain people who grew up in certain zip codes? How do we collapse the acceptance of inequality in this country? "she said Variety. "I feel that, to some extent, storytelling has the ability to do that, to make us more aware of each other and to take care of ourselves more."
