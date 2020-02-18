Why is Demi Lovato the freest she has ever felt in her life?

Demi lovato She is not willing to "destroy,quot; her mental health so that she looks a certain way.

The "Anyone,quot; singer is opening up about her trip in the spotlight and how she is putting her health first. In a new deeply personal interview with Ashley Graham for the model Pretty big In the podcast, published Tuesday, Lovato explained how he is focusing on loving and accepting his body, instead of trying to spend his days in the gym.

"I have a group of people I work with in the recovery aspect of my life, one of them is a dietitian, one is a therapist," Lovato told Graham, adding that his dietitian suggested that he needed to focus on the body. Acceptance about body positivity. "Now, when I look in the mirror and start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say: & # 39; No, you are beautiful, you are beautiful, I love you, you are perfect as you are. & # 39; Because no I believe it ".