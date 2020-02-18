Why is Demi Lovato the freest she has ever felt in her life?

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Demi lovato She is not willing to "destroy,quot; her mental health so that she looks a certain way.
The "Anyone,quot; singer is opening up about her trip in the spotlight and how she is putting her health first. In a new deeply personal interview with Ashley Graham for the model Pretty big In the podcast, published Tuesday, Lovato explained how he is focusing on loving and accepting his body, instead of trying to spend his days in the gym.
"I have a group of people I work with in the recovery aspect of my life, one of them is a dietitian, one is a therapist," Lovato told Graham, adding that his dietitian suggested that he needed to focus on the body. Acceptance about body positivity. "Now, when I look in the mirror and start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say: & # 39; No, you are beautiful, you are beautiful, I love you, you are perfect as you are. & # 39; Because no I believe it ".
Instead, Lovato now says to herself: "You are healthy and I accept you."
"Then you express gratitude in health and then you express reality by accepting yourself instead of trying to convince yourself of something you don't believe in," said the 27-year-old star. "I would love to be in a place where I can say that I have a lot of confidence in my body, but the reality is that I don't."
"I haven't worn a pair of jeans forever because I don't like them, they don't make me feel good right now," Lovato continued. "And I don't have to wear jeans if I don't want to."
"I haven't worn jeans in six months," Graham told Lovato.
"Me neither!" Lovato responded while laughing together. "It's fantastic!"
Lovato also told Graham that he doesn't know what he currently weighs, but normally he could say his weight without even needing a balance.
"Now, I finally feel that I have freedom because I literally don't know my weight," Lovato said. "And it's the freest I've felt in my whole life."
You can hear Lovato talk more about his health, recovery and his trip to the spotlight in the podcast interview above!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.