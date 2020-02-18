Why do fans think Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes married in secret?

Just Married?
Bachelor in Paradise Partner Dean Unglert Y Caelynn Miller-Keyes They are causing rumors of marriage! Speculation began on Valentine's Day weekend when Caelynn shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram. Next to a photo of the couple in Yosemite National Park, Caelynn wrote: "Life is much better with you. Happy Valentine's Day."
In the comments of the publication, a fan told the couple to "marry,quot;, to which Caelynn replied that "they already did."
While Caelynn is probably just joking with his followers, the couple's recent social media activity is still surprising. On Sunday, Dean took his Instagram to share photos of him and Caelynn, along with his lovely dog, of his time on Mirror Lake Loop Trail.
Dean captioned the post with the lyrics: "Don't you know that happiness is not a place, it's a path you take?"
In the comments, Caelynn told Dean that his weekend trip was the "best honeymoon."
To add to the speculation, in the latest videos in Dean's Instagram story, you can see it using a ring.
But, despite the questionable comment on social media, Dean and Caelynn have not yet officially addressed the state of their relationship. Then, we will have to wait and see!
As fans of Dean and Caelynn will know, the stars of reality had a somewhat rough start during their time in Bachelor in Paradise during the summer. While initially causing a connection, Caelynn was crying when Dean decided to leave Paradise, ending their time together. However, he later returned to the beach in Mexico, asking Caelynn to accompany him, which she accepted.
Since then, Dean and Caelynn have been traveling together all over the world, from their infamous van to planes, trains and cars.
"It has been a lot of fun because it brings out a very different side of me. Our relationship is unlike any other I have had. It challenges me and pushes me in different ways," Caelynn told E! News in October 2019. "It takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. It takes the side of the adventure and also challenges me intellectually."
"He is also one of the best communicators. He has made me a better communicator," he continued. "In relationships, I tend to close if I have a problem or a problem and he makes me more vulnerable."
At the end of 2019, Dean was hospitalized after a skiing accident in the Swiss Alps, and Caelynn was at his side when he was discharged. She told her followers at that time: "Busted @deanie_babies today outside the hospital and explored a bit of Switzerland."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLaf5c2fb7e81234d861492b2e5a53021213%