Why do fans think Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes married in secret?

Just Married?

Bachelor in Paradise Partner Dean Unglert Y Caelynn Miller-Keyes They are causing rumors of marriage! Speculation began on Valentine's Day weekend when Caelynn shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram. Next to a photo of the couple in Yosemite National Park, Caelynn wrote: "Life is much better with you. Happy Valentine's Day."

In the comments of the publication, a fan told the couple to "marry,quot;, to which Caelynn replied that "they already did."

While Caelynn is probably just joking with his followers, the couple's recent social media activity is still surprising. On Sunday, Dean took his Instagram to share photos of him and Caelynn, along with his lovely dog, of his time on Mirror Lake Loop Trail.

Dean captioned the post with the lyrics: "Don't you know that happiness is not a place, it's a path you take?"

In the comments, Caelynn told Dean that his weekend trip was the "best honeymoon."