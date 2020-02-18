Why are there no reported cases of coronavirus in Indonesia? The | Indonesia News

Jakarta / Denpasar, Indonesia – Almost a month after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency, Indonesia has not yet reported a single case.

However, some experts are raising questions about the lack of cases reported in the country, given its close ties with China, where the virus was first detected at the end of December.

Researchers at Harvard University in the United States have suggested that there could be "cases not detected,quot; in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, and have recommended that Jakarta strengthen its detection systems.

In a study published on February 11, researchers said Indonesia is expected to have approximately five cases. They reached the figure using mathematical models based on estimates of air travel volume between the country and the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus that has now killed more than 1,800 people and infected more than 72,000 people in all the world.

According to figures cited by the Jakarta Post, approximately 98,700 Wuhan passengers visited Indonesia between December 2018 and November 2019, making it the sixth most popular international destination for tourists in the Chinese city. The main destinations for Wuhan travelers – Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong – have reported cases of coronavirus.

The issue has generated national debate in Indonesia, with the country's health minister, Terawan Agus Putranto, calling the Harvard study "insulting,quot; and arguing that Jakarta has not yet registered a single case "all for prayers."

Achmad Yurianto, a senior official of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, also dismissed the study's findings and noted that they were based on mathematical models.

"But Harvard also forgot that Indonesian air is not like the air in China that is subtropical," Yurianto told Al Jazeera, repeating an unverified claim so far that the new coronavirus infection is similar to seasonal flu, which It is more prevalent during winter.

He added that the Indonesian government was prepared for a possible viral outbreak, saying it has already established an "early warning system,quot; for epidemics after the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) 2002-2003, which also originated in China. .

Authorities have also designated 100 hospitals across the country to respond to potential cases and stricter control of passengers at airports. Indonesian airport officials are using thermal scanners and thermometer guns at the arrival gates, he said, and passengers are told to go to the hospital "if they don't feel well within 14 days."

Marc Lipsitch, one of the five authors of the Harvard study, in a video posted on YouTube, said the goal of his research was to criticize the quality of a country's surveillance systems. "The five are based on what other countries are detecting. It could be that there are zero (cases in Indonesia), but that is very unlikely (and) there could be more."

In a subsequent interview with Al Jazeera, the epidemiology professor at Harvard School of Public Health TH Chan said that in the case that the virus had been imported into Indonesia, there were "good chances,quot; of secondary cases in the country.

"I have emphasized that many countries, not just Indonesia, probably face the same problem: border detection is not 100 percent effective, even with excellent levels of evidence," he added.

The researchers' predictions increased when the Huainan Disease Control and Prevention Center in China said a Chinese tourist who had traveled to the Indonesian resort in Bali in January confirmed that he was infected with the coronavirus on February 5, eight days Then he left Indonesia.

The patient took a flight from the Indonesian airline Lion Air from Wuhan to Denpasar in Bali on January 22, and flew back to Shanghai via a flight from Garuda Indonesia on January 28, according to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo

Say Sakti Rambe, a doctor of internal medicine at Omni Hospitals Pulomas in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, said it was "very possible,quot; that the coronavirus has reached Indonesia, but is not detected, especially if infected people show mild symptoms.

The WHO said on Monday that more than 80 percent of patients with the new coronavirus show mild symptoms, while those who become seriously ill are older patients or people with other medical conditions.

Commenting on the case of Bali, Rambe said the virus incubation period could last two to 14 days. "Therefore, it is still possible that the patient has been infected before coming to Bali, while in Bali or after returning from Bali," he said.

But Yurianto, the Indonesian health official, said authorities have not yet detected any cases in Bali. The Indonesian government could not track the places the man had visited during his time in Bali, but he is actively monitoring the island, he said.

"We examined the data until January 28," he said. "It turned out that our influenza-related disease-related surveillance throughout Bali did not have significant changes. That means it was not a source of transmission because the numbers did not change much."

However, the government has suspended about 260 flights from Bali to several cities in mainland China since February 5 to limit the spread of the virus.

The WHO in Geneva said the cancellation of flights from Wuhan has "significantly delayed the probability,quot; of spreading the disease.

"We need to recognize that the relatively low number of virus cases detected outside of China is the result of the intense efforts that the Chinese government is taking to contain the emergency and protect other countries," said the global health agency, referring to a blockade imposed on Wuhan and surrounding cities in Hubei province.

Meanwhile, Hariyadi Sukamdani, president of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association, told CNBC Indonesia that Bali could lose $ 200 million in tourism revenue and 180,000 tourist arrivals in two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus, since January and February is the high season for the Chinese. Tourists visiting the island.

I Gusti Ngurah Ade Mahendra, owner of the Bali OneTwo Trip travel agency, said he was worried about the last situation.

"In addition to the plummeting of visiting tourists, it has affected tourism and the economy, as well as our health," he told Al Jazeera. "Because we are working in tourism where we have direct contact with tourists. I still have to be alert."