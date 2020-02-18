Who will play QB for Dolphins in 2020? Ranking of the 9 most likely scenarios, from Tua Tagovailoa to Tom Brady

%MINIFYHTMLf4a579cbc00f336d220954d7ed16459b11% %MINIFYHTMLf4a579cbc00f336d220954d7ed16459b12%

The Dolphins are sitting with nearly $ 90 million in salary space, more than any other NFL team for the 2020 offseason. Three leading first-round picks in the league for the 2020 draft are also available.

%MINIFYHTMLf4a579cbc00f336d220954d7ed16459b13% %MINIFYHTMLf4a579cbc00f336d220954d7ed16459b14%

That leaves Miami with several possible results when it comes to who will be the quarterback of the team to start the regular 2020 season. Only one thing is certain: third-year backup Josh Rosen will not be the type.

%MINIFYHTMLf4a579cbc00f336d220954d7ed16459b15% %MINIFYHTMLf4a579cbc00f336d220954d7ed16459b16%

These are the nine scenarios for the QB situation in Miami next season, ranked from highest to lowest probability.

MORE: The seven best settings of Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f7/46/tua-tagovailoa-11162019-getty-ftrjpg_1tany4xq870oy1xdlgu4zoge4a.jpg?t=1982860310,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins have selections No. 5, No. 18 (of the Steelers) and No. 26 (of the Texans). If they stay still, there is a good chance that they have a clear opportunity in Tagovailoa fifth overall with Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Chase Young (Redskins) with 1-2. With the QB Giants not needed in No. 4, it all comes down to what the Lions do in No. 3. They could go with the best defensive player available, but the Lions could also prepare to replace Matthew Stafford with Tagovailoa or exchange with another team that wants Tagovailoa.

If Miami likes Tua enough, the team will certainly have the ability to make the small exchange until No. 3 to attract the Alabama prospect, which tends to a clean health bill shortly after the hip surgery that ends the season. The Dolphins, however you look at it, are better positioned to land the second QB off the board.

They also have a good short-term contingency plan in case Tagovailoa needs a little more time to be physically well, and Ryan Fitzpatrick still has one more year in a reasonable bridge QB contract. They also have two high draft picks with which to build Tagovailoa's offensive support and the new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has a long history of making the best of quarterbacks with different skills.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes once again demonstrated that a solid formula for winning big in the NFL is to hit a rookie QB who quickly finds his ceiling high. The advantage of Tagovailoa cannot be denied and the opportunity to catch it may be too good to pass up.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go on defense; Bucs, Chargers enter QB

2. Dolphins Draft Justin Herbert

On the other hand, the Dolphins might think that Herbert, the former Oregon QB who looks 6 to 6, 237 pounds, with a precise arm and ample athleticism, is that transcendent potential QB in n. 5 (or before) after Burrow is off the board. When Sporting News spoke with Tagovailoa and Herbert before EA Sports Bowl in Miami during Super Bowl week, they both seemed to be at home, ready and ready to return to play for the Dolphins.

While the main concern with Tagovailoa is health, Herbert has a more direct sense of boom or bust with his physical attributes. While Herbert could easily be the next Carson Wentz, there are some who think he may end up as Paxton Lynch.

That said, Herbert would benefit from the same coaching and staff commitment as Tagovailoa. The Dolphins locked DeVante Parker after his long-awaited breakout season and between him, Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki, there is a solid QB friendly reception body. This comes down to the fact that the Dolphins simply like Herbert more than Tagovailoa.

3. Dolphins draft Jordan Love

The Dolphins, of course, do not need to use No. 5 in general to get their quarterback and, instead, can wait to take their QB with one of their late first-round picks. Love is a great candidate for the national team, either at No. 18 or No. 26 because the QB of the state of Utah coincides with the advantage of Tagovailoa and Herbert, against Jacob Eason of Washington or Jake Fromm of Georgia.

At 6-4, 225 pounds, Love has a prototypical size, and when it's on, you can use your arm to close the ball anywhere in the field, either from inside or from outside the pocket. He needs strong NFL training to regain his accuracy and efficiency, but like Herbert, he excelled in that area in the Senior Bowl.

This comes down to the Dolphins having time on their side to develop Love, as they would do with Tagovailoa and Herbert, with the real objective of having him ready to go to his best level in Year 2, to the Mahomes. Miami has been more attached to Tagovailoa in the draft process, but there is an early feeling that they continue to show that Love increases love as an alternative.

Ryan Fitzpatrick https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/af/96/ryan-fitzpatrick-102819-getty-ftrjpg_187qpb19q8ymz1nrtdum0lquyt.jpg?t=321338438,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



4. Dolphins stay with Ryan Fitzpatrick

This is an undervalued scenario. Of course, Fitzpatrick is a 37-year-old official in his eighth team, but he had a good two-year stretch with the Buccaneers and the Dolphins and had one of his best seasons when Gailey was his Jets offensive coordinator. Fitzpatrick provoked and led Miami well in 2019, as the team went 5-4 in the second half after starting 0-7.

He doesn't expect the Dolphins to compete for long if they have a rookie first-round starter or Fitzpatrick. So if they don't want to force the problem as quarterback in the draft, they can shoot with Fitzpatrick. You may have to start early, anyway, to keep your pocket warm for Tagovailoa, Herbert, Love.

The worst case scenario with flying only with Fitzpatrick may become the best case scenario: that the Dolphins go back long enough to land in the No. 1 pick in 2021 to get Trevor Lawrence of Clemson or are still positioned for Justin Fields of the Ohio state. The best case is that they improve enough to enter a wild card dispute, creating a more desirable environment for their next QB, rookie or other.

MORE FREE NFL AGENCY:

Ranking of Tom Brady's Best Settings | Explanation of the Patriots salary limit, explained

6. Dolphins sign Tom Brady

Brady could be more destined to go to the AFC West with either the Chargers or the Raiders in case he doesn't sign again with the Patriots. But with the presence of coach Brian Flores in New England, Miami lives up to Tennessee and Mike Vrabel as a familiar and comfortable situation for Brady.

Even so, the Dolphins are a reconstruction team, unlike the Titans, and they don't have the surrounding talent (yet) to have great rebound potential in the playoffs like the Chargers or the Raiders. The way to change that in Miami is to maximize all the resources of free agents and recruits to suddenly build a team that is ready to win now, and worry much less about a sustainable future.

Brady and the Dolphins will work only if he is a big part of a great wave of veteran talent acquisition and feels that they will also be loaded into the most immediate impact rookies. They could consider that approach, given that there will be no better time to jump to the Patriots than their first season after Brady. As fun as it would be to see Brady face Bill Belichick's team without him twice in the AFC East, it's a remote possibility.

7. Dolphins write a QB that is not Tagovailoa, Herbert or Love

Eason, Fromm and Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma complete the six quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft class with true initial NFL franchise potential. It hurts, due to winning pedigree and double threat skills, it fits more in Miami shooting the moon in position.

But it is difficult to see the Dolphins betting on a non-first round against being aggressive to approach QB early or present the position in the draft until 2021. Miami falls in the middle for a moderate solution does not make much sense and that also applies to free agency.

MORE: NFL free agent ranking for 2020 per position

Philip Rivers https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f6/c9/philip-rivers-021020-getty-ftr_1c28b1c2rnx7r1xkdojccpdsjy.jpg?t=815513768,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



8. Dolphins sign Philip Rivers or another free agent QB

Brady is the biggest name available, since Dak Prescott (franchise tag or long-term Cowboys agreement) and Drew Brees (withdrawal or Saints short team contract) are not expected to reach the market, but no It is the only viable name. Rivers will not return to the Chargers and he has just moved his family from southern California to Florida.

Rivers represents Brady's best veteran alternative for the Dolphins to continue executing the "out of season,quot; plan. After him, forget about former Dolphin Ryan Tannehill. Going to Jameis Winston or Teddy Bridgewater will not work unless you can get them for less than inflated open market offers. Then it is about taking a risk with Marcus Mariota, who again runs an unnecessary medium risk.

In the end, it is probably Brady or nobody for the Dolphins on the free agent route. Fitzpatrick and a rookie make more sense than taking a risk in a mid-QB.

IYER: Five teams that should consider exchanging for Joe Burrow

9. Dolphins are exchanged for Joe Burrow

The Dolphins could go crazy in the draft and try to make the Bengals an offer they can't refuse by creating a nice package using their multiple first-round players. But that means they think Burrow can be much better than Tagovailoa or Herbert.

Miami may have to give up a bit to make sure it gets Tua in front of a hungry QB camp, but giving up a lot for Burrow and losing the capital with which to get support doesn't sound very good, since there is no guarantee that Burrow It is a must and can push Mahomes elite game better than Tagovailoa or Herbert.

A first-round rookie remains the most likely starter for the Dolphins next season. Tagovailoa and Herbert are almost the same, while now you can get Burrow off the board.