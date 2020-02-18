Who has qualified for the Nevada Democratic debate so far?

Five Democratic presidential contenders are ready to participate in the next presidential primary debate on Wednesday, which marks the final debate before Nevada caucus assistants elect their candidates on February 22.

According to the National Democratic Committee, to appear on the stage of the debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, candidates must meet a delegate or voting threshold.

For the delegate requirement, candidates must have won at least one delegate from the Iowa committees or the New Hampshire primaries. For the voting threshold, Democratic contestants must approve 10% in at least four national polls approved by the National Democratic Committee or receive 12% in two single-state polls in South Carolina or Nevada.

The qualifications set by the National Democratic Committee for Wednesday's debate are a departure from the previous debate requirements, which required Democrats to reach a donor threshold.

The change paves the way for Michael Bloomberg, who finances his presidential campaign, to debate his Democratic opponents for the first time. The former mayor of New York City is about to qualify for Wednesday's debate, as he has so far received at least 10% in three national polls. It has exceeded the 10% threshold in surveys conducted by Fox News, Quinnipiac and Monmouth. Bloomberg would need to reach 10% in a separate survey to qualify. It is not on the ballot in Nevada or South Carolina, the next two early voting states.

A spokesman for the billionaire former mayor of New York City said that if he qualifies, he will debate.

So far, five of the eight Democrats who are still in the race for the nomination seem to have qualified for Wednesday's debate:

Bloomberg, billionaire investor Tom Steyer and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard have until 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday to land in the debate stage.

Since the last Democratic debate, which took place in New Hampshire before the February 11 primary, the field of candidates has continued to decline. Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick and Michael Bennet ended their campaigns after bad presentations in New Hampshire.

Sarah Ewall-Wice contributed to this report.