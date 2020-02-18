Whittier's family, murdered man, killed by Los Angeles County deputies civil rights lawsuit – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The family of a Whittier man with mental illness who was shot dead by Los Angeles County sheriff's agents last year, after he allegedly brandished a large knife, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the agency on Tuesday , claiming that the shooting should have been avoided.

On the night of October 6, agents shot and killed Mark Antonio Vásquez, 37, in the 8000 block of Rexall Avenue. Vasquez had previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, his family said.

"There are bullets that are made of rubber, there are paralyzing guns, there are other things that could have been done to prevent the death of my brother," Christopher Vasquez, Mark's brother, told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday in South Pasadena . "It's not fair that we have to be here and show our grief and our sadness in front of the cameras live."

According to the sheriff's department, agents were called to Vasquez's house on two separate occasions the night of the shooting.

They were first called just after 8 p.m. in a report of a man banging windows and holding a large knife. After arriving on the scene with a mental assessment team from Los Angeles County, they determined that Vásquez had not committed a crime and left him in the care of his family.

However, a small one after 10:30 p.m. That same night, a different group of deputies responded to the area in a 911 call indicating that Vasquez had said he wanted the police to shoot him. The sheriff's department reported at the time that they arrived on the scene to find Vasquez holding a knife in a woman's throat at the entrance of the house. The woman was a member of the family. He rejected orders to release the knife and then began moving forward with the agents, at which point he was shot several times, LASD reported.

Vasquez died at the scene. A large knife was also recovered.

"The sheriff's department issued a statement that is totally false and inaccurate," family attorney MIchael Carrillo told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday. "What they are doing is trying to provide coverage to the officers in their department as a way to justify their unfair shots and the murder of this man in this case."

The deputies were not equipped with body cameras and there was no cell phone video of the shooting.

"The family wants these officers fired, and if they don't fire them, they should be re-trained so that they don't go out into the community and commit a meaningless murder again," added family lawyer Luis Carrillo.

Family members said Tuesday that agents should have arrested Vasquez, who had recently been hospitalized, in psychiatric custody during the first home visit. In an interview the day after the shooting, Vasquez's family told CBS2 that he had shown no signs of violence before.

"We asked for help, but instead of helping him, he was killed," said Frank Mosqueda, Mark's uncle.