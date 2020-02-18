What we know about Border Patrol agents deployed in Boston

President Donald Trump's administration is deploying elite Border Patrol agents in cities across the country this month in response to sanctuary policies that limit the ability of local law enforcement to assist in federal deportation efforts.

Federal authorities say the plan is intended to help local Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials take strong action against crime in places where they receive little cooperation from the local police. But in Boston, one of the so-called sanctuary cities the movement is targeting, elected officials say the deployment of agents similar to the SWAT team will actually make communities less safe.

"Policies aimed at sowing division and fear are ultimately counterproductive and harmful not only to families and people who are subject to attacks, but to the community in general of which we are all part," he said. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in a statement Friday night.

What is happening in the Boston area:

The New York Times He first released the news Friday night that Customs and Border Protection deployed 100 officers, including members of the elite Border Patrol tactical unit known as BORTAC, to boost the Customs Immigration and Control Service, a Associate agency within the Department of Homeland Security responsible for enforcing immigration laws within, unlike in, the country's borders, in a series of so-called sanctuary cities from this month until May.

According to the CBP website, agents are trained as military overseas special forces and conduct operations "both in the United States and in other countries to promote the United States Border Patrol mission." However, BORTAC agents will not pass through doors or participate in shootings in sanctuary cities. Rather the Times He reports that they will help ICE in "common immigration arrests," which are generally civil violations.

Sanctuary cities are municipalities that have policies that order local police to ignore ICE requests for undocumented immigrants to be detained for deportation, unless the person has been charged with a serious crime (simply being in the country illegally generally does not count )

For example, the Boston Trust Act prohibits local police from working with ICE "solely for the purpose of enforcing civil immigration law," but allows them to cooperate in cases involving serious crimes, including human trafficking, exploitation. children, drug and arms trafficking and cyber crimes. The idea behind the policy is to build trust between local immigrant communities and public security officials; research has found that both undocumented and documented Immigrants are less likely to report crimes if they fear police will interrogate them or others about their legal status.

However, such sanctuary policies have clashed with Trump's hard line approach to immigration law enforcement. And in a statement on Friday, a DHS spokesman said "ICE does not have sufficient resources to effectively manage the sustained increase in non-detained cases that is exacerbated by the increase in sanctuary jurisdictions." According to the TimesAgents are also being sent to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, all of which have similar sanctuary policies.

WBUR subsequently reported Friday that specially trained Border Patrol agents were already in Boston, although DHS declined to say the number.

"While some of them are trained in tactical operations, that is one of the many training areas," the department said in a statement to WBUR. "These officers have also been trained in routine immigration enforcement actions, which is what they have been asked to do."

The announcement came when the ICE field office in Boston separately disclosed the names of five undocumented immigrants facing criminal charges in the Boston area, who had been released after the agency's detention requests were ignored. Todd Lyons, the interim director of the field office of ICE execution and removal operations in Boston, also said Friday that while a 2017 ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court prohibits local police from complying with requests for detention, they could still notify ICE when an undocumented immigrant is released from custody.

"ERO Boston from today will continue to notify the public when a criminal threat is released again in their neighborhoods," Lyons said.

According to MassLive, the alleged crimes included violent crimes, ranging from assault and assault to child rape. However, local prosecutors have argued that it is better to handle these cases locally, rather than deporting suspects.

"We want to hold serious offenders accountable regardless of their immigration status," said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins last August. “This means keeping the accused here for prosecution and imprisonment, not allowing a defendant to evade the scope of our laws by being returned to their country of origin before the trial and the finalization of any sentence. This is especially true in cases of child sexual assault. We owe it to both the survivors and the communities we serve. "

Despite the evidence that sanctuary policies are associated with reduced crime rates, the Trump administration and other critics have highlighted individual cases in which undocumented immigrants whose detention requests were ignored committed other crimes or fled the country.

"When sanctuary cities release these criminals back to the street, the occurrence of preventable crimes and, more importantly, preventable victims increases," said Matthew Albence, the interim director of ICE, in a statement Friday, according to him Times.

How are local officials responding?

Even so, the movement to deploy militarized Border Patrol agents was quickly condemned by local elected officials and immigration advocates.

"Let's be clear, this movement has nothing to do with public safety, but only serves to promote the Trump Administration's agenda to intimidate and retaliate against cities that defend the dignity and humanity of our immigrant neighbors," Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, said in a statement Friday night, asking city officials to "affirm that we will not comply or cooperate with this abuse of power."

In his statement, Walsh said the low crime rate in Boston (not to mention in neighboring cities) was evidence that "it is possible to reduce crime while being a city that is welcoming to all."

"What we need, and we have needed for a long time, is a rational and solid national immigration policy based on compassion and common sense," said the mayor. "Never forget that the root of this problem is human beings."

What we need, and we have needed for a long time, is a rational and solid national immigration policy based on both compassion and common sense. Never forget that human beings are at the root of this problem. – Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 14, 2020

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey sent a letter on Saturday to federal immigration officials questioning the "unnecessary, inconvenient and dangerous,quot; operation.

"The real explanation for this deployment seems to be that President Trump and his administration are trying to punish American cities that reject their wrong immigration policies," the two Democratic senators wrote, citing the previous efforts of the Republican president to prevent certain Sanctuary cities get certain federal laws. subsidies

In the letter, they raised questions about the need for "heavily armed military personnel in our cities," how it would affect personnel levels on the southern border and if the 2020 census count, which will also occur this spring, be impacted.

"Using highly trained SWAT teams as mere decoration to show the power of immigration authorities is nothing more than a futile attempt to threaten our communities," Warren and Markey wrote.

Eva A. Millona, ​​executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Defense Coalition, said the group has been working to restore the trust of immigrant families in public institutions against the "inflammatory rhetoric,quot; of the Trump administration. Millona hoped that Friday's news would not have a significant impact, given the legal limits to BORTAC's activities.

"We expect this CBP deployment to be primarily an advertising trick, and we will not see aggressive and paramilitary operations in our communities, which would be dangerous and deeply traumatic," he said in a statement. "We call on our elected officials and law enforcement to defend our right to protect our communities in accordance with Massachusetts laws and Massachusetts values."

State lawmakers recently held a hearing on a bill that would limit communication between local police and ICE officials throughout Massachusetts, which has led to opposition from Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

Following Friday's news, a Baker spokeswoman, who has supported the right of local officials to implement sanctuary policies, told Balloon that his administration "believes that federal law enforcement should focus on removing dangerous criminals from the streets and has proposed legislation that allows local and state authorities to work with federal officials to detain people convicted of violent crimes."