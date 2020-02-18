What right do victims of violent attacks have to defend themselves? – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A brutal beating was captured in a surveillance video last month. It showed a woman being kicked and dragged down Broad Street.

The victim is not alone. Unfortunately, attacks like this happen too often.

So what right, as a victim of a violent attack, do you have to fight back?

Eyewitness News spoke with a legal expert who says that what you can consider self-defense could put you behind bars.

When listening to races, the pupils dilate, the blood runs to the brain and muscles and before the victim of a violent attack becomes aware, the body has entered into a way to flee or fight.

"I will probably attack again," said Logan resident Sarah Johnson.

"It would probably attack back, but only for self-defense," said Center City resident Anthony Simone.

Self defense is more complicated than you think.

"The law is basically against him," said lawyer Tom Kline.

Klein has lived in Center City throughout his adult life.

"Never, in more than 40 years, have I seen the most dangerous streets," Kline said.

What right does a victim of violence really have?

“You can't use lethal force if you don't need lethal force. You can't even use non-deadly force unless circumstances require it, ”said Kline.

Basically, revenge, by law, is not self-defense.

If someone demands your wallet without threat, you do not have the legal right to attack it.

But what happens if a victim feels that the situation is life or death? Well, you must prepare to prove it.

“If you use lethal force, you may end up being a criminal defendant. You can end up being the one in jail, ”said Kline.

In Delaware and New Jersey, the law requires that a victim withdraw if he can. In Pennsylvania, that is not the victim's duty, even in a public place.

But Kline says that, if possible, flying instead of flying is your best defense.

"The law basically tells you that your best option is to run," Kline said.

If this sounds like the victim is impotent, think again. You have the right to sue that attacker and your assets may be granted, even if the attacker is a minor.

"You would have a possible claim against the father for negligent supervision," Kline said.