What happens if Trump wins? Europeans fear a more permanent change against them

MUNICH – There was a lot that diplomats and policy makers would consider when they met at a recent global security conference in Munich: China on the rise, Russia meddling, Germany weakening. But the unavoidable question, the one that could change the world most immediately for Europe, was whether President Trump would win re-election in November.

Right or wrong, the consensus among European diplomats and analysts is that Trump is likely to get a second term. But there was also consensus that such an event would be a significant part of a drastic and potentially permanent change in global affairs for which Europe remains unfortunately unprepared.

Trump's re-election would mark a fundamental change, said François Heisbourg, a French analyst. “Eight years in political terms is an era, not a mistake. And it would undermine the reality of American democracy. ”

The warning of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Europeans to accept American leadership and "reality,quot; was received at the conference with a stony silence. Traditional American allies were far from certain that they could depend on the United States in another Trump term.