What happens if Trump wins? Europeans fear a more permanent change against them

MUNICH – There was a lot that diplomats and policy makers would consider when they met at a recent global security conference in Munich: China on the rise, Russia meddling, Germany weakening. But the unavoidable question, the one that could change the world most immediately for Europe, was whether President Trump would win re-election in November.
Right or wrong, the consensus among European diplomats and analysts is that Trump is likely to get a second term. But there was also consensus that such an event would be a significant part of a drastic and potentially permanent change in global affairs for which Europe remains unfortunately unprepared.
Trump's re-election would mark a fundamental change, said François Heisbourg, a French analyst. “Eight years in political terms is an era, not a mistake. And it would undermine the reality of American democracy. ”
The warning of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Europeans to accept American leadership and "reality,quot; was received at the conference with a stony silence. Traditional American allies were far from certain that they could depend on the United States in another Trump term.
More than that, they perceive the potential for a real separation of forms, given the differences in policy on such varied topics as climate change, Iran, trade and allowing the Chinese company Huawei to build next-generation wireless networks.
Many expect the gap to widen only if Trump remains in office.
Wolfgang Ischinger, conference director and former German ambassador to Washington, pointed out Trump's hostility towards European allies and asked: "Why does it seem that we currently live on different planets?"
A second term could make Trump feel increasingly free and more able to pursue all his whims in global affairs, diplomats and analysts said.
That could include what some consider the very real possibility of withdrawing the United States from The NATO alliance that has maintained peace in Europe for more than 70 years.
"Confidence in the United States would be abysmally low, and his re-election would undermine the alliance in two ways," Heisbourg said. "First, he doesn't believe in alliances, but he's also very unpredictable. No one, including Trump, has any idea where he will take any of this, and unpredictability increases the lack of reliability."
Many anticipate a collapse in trust already eroded in American leadership and credibility.
"Trump's re-election would be very important," said a senior European official, who asked not to be identified, for fear of reprisals in his country. "If the United States chooses it again knowing everything about it, that will change things here."
Trump's second term "will be more of the same and even worse," said Amanda Sloat, a former State Department official who now works at the Brookings Institution.
Trump questioned the US commitment to NATO. "That has been corrosive to the underlying trust among the allies," Sloat said. "That could be reversible after a period, but eight years of Trump would be deeply damaging."
Europeans saw Trump's election, by such a narrow margin, as "perhaps a problem," said Daniel S. Hamilton, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
"If the Americans choose it again, it is a strategic decision," Hamilton said. "But it's hard to know what Europeans would do about it."
Although European officials generally agree that changing global issues could harm them, how they can respond is another matter.
The "strategic autonomy,quot; of Europe and the need to develop what the head of foreign policy of the European Union already speaks widely, Josep Borrell Fontelles, called "an appetite for power."
Trump's second term "will be four more years of,quot; America First, "said Robin Niblett, director of the Chatham House group of international affairs experts. "Europe would realize more than before it has to fend for itself."
At the Munich conference, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, essentially asked Europeans to see challenges such as Russia and China with a European, non-transatlantic lens, and to do more to create a serious culture of security and self-sufficiency.
Even German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, while criticizing the moral sanctuary of his own country, criticized Trump's unilateralism as deeply damaging to the alliance.
"" Great again ", even at the expense of neighbors and partners,quot; Steinmeier said, referring to the campaign motto that drove Trump to the presidency. "Thinking and acting in this way hurts us all," he said, adding that it produced "more distrust, more weaponry, less security."
Many expect Europeans to increase the conversation about independence, but have trouble creating a credible security alternative and, therefore, in the end, they would find ways to get along with Trump, or to surround him, instead of confronting him openly.
"There are many voices that say,quot; we have to do more for strategic autonomy, "wrapped in an emancipatory rhetoric," said Hamilton. "But there is no consensus on what their own interests are. They can do enough to annoy Americans, but not enough to be serious."
Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, said the re-election "will improve and consolidate the direction of US foreign policy and make it impossible for a successor to change it in a big way."
Those changes would affect the allies of the United States more than their enemies, he said. “Europe really has nowhere to go. It cannot stand on its own and will not be a superpower, so it will have to accept the new terms that Trump is establishing. "
Not everyone is unhappy at the prospect of more than Trump. Central Europeans who have a history of occupation by the Soviet Union tend to be their strongest supporters.
But they also worry about Trump's apparent ambivalence towards NATO and his apparent admiration for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
If Trump completely alienates Europe, it could also harm the United States, said R. Nicholas Burns, a former senior US official who supports Joseph R. Biden Jr. for the Democratic presidential nomination.
"His belief that the allies weaken the US, instead of strengthening them, is one of his biggest failures, while he will continue to embrace the autocrats, rather than our true friends, like Macron and Merkel," he said. Burns
The danger "is that Europe could begin to see itself as a third pole in the global policy between China and the United States," he added. "That would be an important strategic loss for the United States in power and influence."
Ivo Daalder, a former US ambassador to NATO and president of the Chicago Global Affairs Council, said Europeans initially thought they could wait for Trump.
"But if Trump is re-elected," Daalder said, "they will not wait any longer, but they will reject it more openly."
Europeans, he said, could unite more effectively to try to balance the United States, as Macron urges, or they could "choose another side," approaching Moscow and Beijing, for fear of lost exports and instability in the United States. Middle East.
He said that policy could be adapted to France, Germany, Italy and Spain, but would add pressure to Trump's sponsors in Central Europe.
European leadership remains weak and divided, said Sophia Besch, an analyst at the Berlin office of the Center for European Reform. "We talk a lot about the leadership of the United States, but not enough about the European leadership," he said.
Claudia Major, an expert in defense of the German Institute for International Affairs and Security, said that much will depend "on what kind of Europe Trump is." It could be a strengthened or divided one that would allow larger powers to take control.
"There are so many European responses," he said, "because there are many different countries and interests."