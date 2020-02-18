What happens if Idlib falls to Bashar al-Assad? The | Syria

%MINIFYHTML84aaf7ffb24e84eb0d7afed625e73a0511% %MINIFYHTML84aaf7ffb24e84eb0d7afed625e73a0512%

Babies and children die of cold in the Idlib province of Syria and the United Nations has described their suffering as the greatest history of humanitarian terror of the 21st century.

The Syrian government's offensive in the northwest of the country has created the largest displacement of civilians during the nine-year war, with some 900,000 people fleeing since early December, according to the UN.

Despite that, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has announced that he will continue the operation.

Idlib is the last rebel stronghold that remains and the only de-escalation zone that remains beyond its control.

Syrian government forces are advancing on the ground and that momentum has put more pressure on the displaced.

Turkey supports some of the rebels in the province and does not allow Syrian refugees to cross its border, saying it cannot handle the influx.

With Turkey and Russia involved, how will this struggle develop throughout the region and why does Idlib matter?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Mehmet Celik, managing editor of the Daily Sabah newspaper

Mohanad Hage Ali – Member and director of communications at Carnegie Middle East Center

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defense analyst and columnist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

Source: Al Jazeera News