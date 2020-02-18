WGC-Mexico selections, sleepers, betting tips

%MINIFYHTMLb2014ef98b859b0256bfae98a1b8090511% %MINIFYHTMLb2014ef98b859b0256bfae98a1b8090512%

Mexico City and the Chapultepec Golf Club is the host of the first WGC 2020 event for the WGC-Mexico Championship. The main story that you will undoubtedly hear hundreds of times during this week's broadcast is Chapultepec's elevation to more than 7,300 feet above sea level. Light air means that the balls will travel around 15 percent more than they normally would at sea level, so, although Chapultepec is quite long on the card at 7,350 yards, it will play more like a 6,600-yard course that you and your friends would play from the blue shirts this weekend. It is important to keep this in mind when completing your betting card. Most of the best players in the world will make the trip south of the border, with Rory McIlroy (6/1), Dustin Johnson (10/1), Justin Thomas (10/1) and Jon Rahm (10/1) leading a 72-man course that will not have a 36 hole cut.

The streets of Chapultepec are among the narrowest in the route with only 27 yards on average, and the streets are lined with trees. However, this is still a bomber track. Due to the elevation, long hitters will choose to crush the drivers around the doglegs, and if they lose the fairway and end up in the trees, they will be far enough there to stay with a chip that still leaves a decent shot at par . The three Chapultepec Par 5 are easily accessible in two shots even for the shortest hitters, and players should take advantage of the goal opportunity they present. We are staying in poa annua grass for the greens, and we should expect players to fight a bit as we saw last week in Riviera, since Chapultepec has qualified in the top half of the Tour in terms of a percentage of three putts.

This is the kind of event where big hitters tend to win. Johnson (twice) and Phil Mickelson are the two champions of this event since he moved to Mexico, but looking back when this event was in Doral, we see more of the same with Johnson, Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods and Justin Rose takes home the WGC-Championship title since 2012. Therefore, while it may be fun to support some of these exciting types of the European Circuit that we don't see every week, history tells us that range talent High reaches the top of this elite event.

WGC-Mexico Betting tips, odds

Absolute bets to consider

* fees through DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Thomas 10/1

You are dividing the hairs among any of the favorites of this event between Rory McIlroy (6/1), Dustin Johnson (10/1), Thomas (10/1) and Jon Rahm (10/1), but I want to take one of them in such a strong field given the history of this tournament. For me, although I love how McIlroy is prepared with how aggressive he plays from the tee and the history of the DJ course, I will go with Thomas. Thomas played well here in his three appearances with a T5, second (lost in a playoff) and ninth last season. Losing the cut last week in Riviera was a surprise, but I fully expect a week of JT recovery in a course where he has rounds of 62 in each of the last two seasons.

Paul Casey 35/1

Betting on Casey is always a difficult sale for me, but I love the way he hits the ball right now after taking fifth place on the field in "won strokes: focus,quot; last week in Riviera. Casey has played excellently in Chapultepec in his three appearances here with finals of T16, T12 and a T3 last season. Placement is always an obstacle that prevents Casey from winning more frequently, but a course that returns to the field putters below average with its high percentage of three putts should benefit a player from Casey's profile. The odds of 35/1 are a good value for a player who has shown a decent consistency this season and is prepared for a superior finish in an event where he feels clearly comfortable.

Sergio García 50/1

Garcia hasn't shown much since he won the 2018 Masters, but the signs of life begin to emerge this season after two results in the top 10 and four results in the top 40 in his last four starts worldwide. Garcia is still one of the best strikers in the world and, like Casey, I like that Chapultepec's difficult greens deny some of his problems. The course history is also there for Garcia, since he has finished T12, T7 and T6 here in the last three years. It is time for Garcia to return to the circle of winners after his long hangover of Masters, and 50/1 shouts courage in a field of 72 men. I will also add some sparks from Garcia to finish in the top 10 at +400.

Kevin Kisner 90/1

I didn't have much interest in betting anyone below 50/1 when I first looked at the betting board, but with a 10/1 Thomas, adding a type with higher odds is a good end to the card. Kisner was a big winner for us with 66/1 in the WGC-Matchplay last season, and Chapultepec is perfect for his game. Kisner's three victories in his career have come in short and tight courses, but he will need to improve his "negative hits: from the tee,quot; statistics to give himself a chance this week. Kisner has admitted that he hates to poa, but it is the best long shot value of the week for me in 90/1, and there are worse plays that also bet on +200 for a top 20 final after he finished within the top 30 in his two presentations at this event.