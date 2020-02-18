Wendy Williams makes fun of death and the people of Amie Harwick and is outraged!

%MINIFYHTML964f5c3fe517468dab7d38257cf39f0f11% %MINIFYHTML964f5c3fe517468dab7d38257cf39f0f12%

The frank host of the talk show is in hot water again, this time after he seems to be making fun of Amie Harwick's death! This happens only days after she also apologized for making some really offensive comments about the LGBTQ + community.

Now, people thought that Wendy Williams went too far again by making some callous comments about Harwick's death.

As you know, Amie Harwick tragically lost her life after falling off a balcony on the third floor when she was attacked in her own apartment.

Instead of being respectful and empathetic when he covered the story, Wendy seemed to make jokes about the murder and, obviously, people were not happy with that.

Wendy mentioned in her program that the model turned therapist was engaged with The Price Is Right host Drew Carey in the past.

& # 39; She was killed. Not for Drew, "Wendy said after sharing with her audience that the woman had been pushed off the balcony, falling three floors.

While the people in the studio ran out of breath at the terrible news, Wendy paused and decided to use the familiar phrase The price is right, which says "Let's go down!"

And that was not all because the joke continued with the host tilting his head up and down, as if he were watching someone fall from a high place. Oh!

No wonder people were angry!

The crowd did not laugh, but most remained silent or groaned at the insensitive joke, causing Wendy to move on to other things about Harwick, whom he actually mistakenly called "Hardwick,quot;!

Then, it was time for her to also talk about another tragic death, that of voice actor Jason Davis, but she also failed to remember his name correctly, referring to him as "Jason David."

What do you think of Wendy's joke? Do you agree that she went too far?



