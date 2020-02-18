Wendy Williams criticized for appearing to mock the death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancee

%MINIFYHTML1cf1ba8c287a6bd7ccb9c6af55bd8b5711% %MINIFYHTML1cf1ba8c287a6bd7ccb9c6af55bd8b5712%

Prior to this violent reaction, the television host was found under fire for his "out of touch" comments about gay men, as well as for mocking Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip.

TV host Wendy Williams he found himself at the center of the reaction on Monday, February 17 after apparently mocking the tragic death of the host of "The Price is Right" Drew CareyAmie Harwick's ex-girlfriend.

Speaking about the death of Harwick, which happened when she fell off a balcony after she was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Wendy commented that she had been "pushed from a third-floor balcony," adding: "She was killed. No for Drew. "

Then, Wendy paused in his speech to refer to the famous line "The price is right" "Come down!", Shouting as he looked up and bowed his head down, as if he were watching someone fall.

Taking his comment to clarify Harwick's death, many members of the audience grunted while others remained resolutely silent, causing Wendy to move on to his next comment on Harwick, whom he called Hardwick, and the death of the "Recess" star. Jason Daviswho do I call Jason David.

After the broadcast of the program, many viewers went to social networks to criticize Wendy for the bad joke about Harwick, with a writing: "So @WendyWilliams hears that Drew Carey's ex-fiance was thrown from a balcony and then He died. His attacker was a man he had been seeing. #WendyWilliams thought it was funny and joked about it. I'd like to call her a heartless harpy, but I grew up better. "

"How the hell do you make a joke about the murder of someone? And how many times @WendyWilliams is going to say goodbye before it ends. It's not the first time he says something inadmissible. Yes, it shows in gossip but there is a line that you DO NOT cross" , added another.

This reaction comes a few days after the hostess was forced to apologize to the LGBTQ + community for her "out of touch" comments about gay men, which included stating that they couldn't compare to women because they don't menstruate, and suggest They shouldn't wear skirts and heels because women don't have anything for themselves anymore.

It also caused a violent reaction earlier this year when he mocked Joaquin PhoenixThe cleft lip, so he once again issued an apology.