Weinstein's lawyer writes a letter to jurors saying they should "look beyond the headlines,quot;

Bradley Lamb
A lawyer for the embarrassed Hollywood executive defense team Harvey Weinstein has written a letter to the jury, urging them to "ignore the headlines,quot; surrounding their alleged accusations of sexual abuse and rape.

"In a high profile case like Harvey Weinstein's, does anyone think that is really possible?" she wrote in an open letter published to Newsweek.

"The jurors of Mr. Weinstein have an obligation with themselves and with their country to base their verdict solely on the facts, testimony and evidence presented before them in the courtroom. I await a fair and impartial jury for Mr. Weinstein and all the other Americans. " she wrote.

