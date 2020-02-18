Weinstein's lawyer writes a letter to jurors saying they should "look beyond the headlines,quot;

A lawyer for the embarrassed Hollywood executive defense team Harvey Weinstein has written a letter to the jury, urging them to "ignore the headlines,quot; surrounding their alleged accusations of sexual abuse and rape.

"In a high profile case like Harvey Weinstein's, does anyone think that is really possible?" she wrote in an open letter published to Newsweek.

"The jurors of Mr. Weinstein have an obligation with themselves and with their country to base their verdict solely on the facts, testimony and evidence presented before them in the courtroom. I await a fair and impartial jury for Mr. Weinstein and all the other Americans. " she wrote.

"I implore the members of this jury to do what they know is right and expected of them from the moment they were called to fulfill their civic duty in a court of law. The facts are the facts. Harvey Weinstein is innocent. His fate hangs by a thread and the world is watching. "

Jurors at the Weinstein rape trial in New York City will begin deliberating today. Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing oral sex with another woman, television and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.