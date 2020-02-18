"We have to unite,quot;: Ilhan Omar describes his "path to peace,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is asking people to reconsider foreign policy.

Omar held a community conversation on the campus of the University of Minnesota on Tuesday to talk about his "Road to Peace."

Its plan includes seven laws, including the request for approval of sanctions, the end of the sale of weapons to human rights violators and policies aimed at protecting and promoting the rights of children.

"It is a global crisis that we have to unite to find a global solution," said Omar.

The plan would also make military action a last resort.