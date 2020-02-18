"We had to come take a picture,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It could be the most popular Instagram place in Dallas right now.

People have been appearing for much of Monday to take pictures of the "Leaning Tower of Dallas."

This after an implosion in the building went wrong on Sunday.

Part of the 11-story office building at the corner of North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue He is still standing, at an angle, despite multiple attempts to knock him down.

“I saw the photos and thought I had to go see them. I have to go see him, ”said Eric Martinez.

Sunday's failure was Monday's internet sensation, when crowds gathered to see the frozen building halfway through the demolition. The stubborn leftover is the central axis that contained the elevator and the stairs, according to Lloyd B. Nabors Demolition.

But for everyone else, it's the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

“We had to come and take our picture with her leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now we have ours. We think it should stay, ”said Kelley Breeding.

"It's a beautiful addition to our horizon, although a little different, but it adds some character to our beautiful horizon," Martinez added.

It will not be part of the horizon for much longer.

Once the tower falls, construction of a 27-acre mixed-use development called The Central Dallas will begin.

The developer Artemio De La Vega says that the places to work, live and play with a park are the centerpiece.

The green space will also have an opportunity for health and well-being. Think of yoga in the morning and exercise outdoors in good weather, "said Artemio De La Vega or De La Vega Capital.

The first phases, which include office space, hotels, a skyscraper and part of the park, should be completed by the end of 2022.

And even though the Leaning Tower of Dallas will have disappeared a long time ago, De La Vega says he will live in The Central in one way or another.

The demolition company says it will bring a crane and a wrecking ball.

Your goal is to tear down the tower in the middle of the week.

