Wayne Warren describes the BDO World Championship prize money as & # 39; ripper & # 39; | Darts news

Wayne Warren has talked about his frustrations

BDO world champion Wayne Warren described the reduced prize to win the 2020 tournament as a "ripper."

In January, the 57-year-old Welshman became the oldest winner of a world darts championship.

However, this was in the context of the controversy with rumors of reduced competition prize fund.

The eventual winner's check of £ 23,000 represented a significant reduction of the £ 100,000 claimed by Glen Durrant in the 2019 tournament.

"We knew things were not right for a mile," Warren said, explaining the mood among the players during the competition, in an interview with Red Dragon.

Warren surpassed several important names on the road to the title, including Andy Hamilton, Scott Mitchell and Jim Williams

"Obviously, prestige is winning the trophy, simple. But once you raise that cup, you think about money."

"I didn't know what money I was going to get.

"I heard several different figures and this, that and that. But when they really told me the figure, it really was a ripper. It was a ripper."

"I have the cup and that's it. I just have to keep going."

The weeks of uncertainty surrounding their earnings proved to be a factor in their decision not to enter PDC Q-School.

"I came back from The O2 and, to be honest, I was mentally and physically tired," he said.

"I called my manager and told him I would not go and he said & # 39; sit down and think," what I was doing.

"Then I received an email to say about the money situation and, to be honest, in my head, there was no point in going up.

"I can't go to such a tournament, especially a great tournament as it is.

"Then I thought, I need to regenerate the money from that cup, so I will be as busy as I can this year (with exhibitions).

"I just didn't want to do both, I can't do both together. So I'm concentrating on this, this year."

"PDC next year? Maybe."

Warren became the fourth Welsh world champion, after Leighton Rees, Richie Burnett and Mark Webster

So what does 2020 have for Wayne Warren?

"I hope it is a very busy year to be honest," he said. "That's my plan, doing all the work I can. Obviously I'll do a couple of tournaments, but my tournaments (calendar) won't be like last year, in any way."

"But I really want to make as many exhibits as I can."

