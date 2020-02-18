Watch the dramatic and uplifting New Teen Mom OG Trailer

the Teen mom og The cast has its sights set on … the world.
A new trailer for the upcoming season of the successful MTV reality show features many of the mothers together, while also driving their own ups and downs separately. There are glimpses of Amber Portwood Addressing the court after his arrest in July 2019, Catelynn Baltierra and her husband Tyler celebrating romance and much more.
the Teen mom og The stars pursue their passions and seek a brighter tomorrow through the tears of the present.
This is what you need to know about them this year:
Catelynn and Tyler renewed their vows on a fifth anniversary trip to Hawaii and have never been happier. Now he is considering embarking on a new professional career as a veterinary technician while trying to have a child.
Cheyenne Floyd He also focuses on his career after the success of the fundraiser he planned. It is ready to do more party planning and get customers to pay. In addition, the dynamic of shared parenthood is changing with the news that Cory and Taylor will welcome a girl.
Maci McKinney He is still working in joint parenthood with Ryan now that he is at home and is preparing to receive another child. Outside the home, Maci continues her work as a women's reproductive health activist and increases her PCOS defense. Maci's mission also includes raising awareness about women's birth control and health.
After the loss of his mother, Angie, Mackenzie McKee He is in mourning. As if that wasn't enough personal turmoil, he's now trying to make things work with Josh after accusations of deception, a separation and a divorce petition.
With his legal problems still at the forefront, Amber's approach this season is to work through his past indiscretions and rebuild his relationships with his children.
Teen mom og returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on MTV