Watch the dramatic and uplifting New Teen Mom OG Trailer

the Teen mom og The cast has its sights set on … the world.

A new trailer for the upcoming season of the successful MTV reality show features many of the mothers together, while also driving their own ups and downs separately. There are glimpses of Amber Portwood Addressing the court after his arrest in July 2019, Catelynn Baltierra and her husband Tyler celebrating romance and much more.

%MINIFYHTMLe78ffde39b1f7b2f307d50f7086c55c211% %MINIFYHTMLe78ffde39b1f7b2f307d50f7086c55c212%

the Teen mom og The stars pursue their passions and seek a brighter tomorrow through the tears of the present.

This is what you need to know about them this year:

Catelynn and Tyler renewed their vows on a fifth anniversary trip to Hawaii and have never been happier. Now he is considering embarking on a new professional career as a veterinary technician while trying to have a child.