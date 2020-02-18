Watch Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright explode in Tom Sandoval

It is Tom SandovalThe paper of Jax TaylorThe best man in danger once again?
In this exclusive clip of tonight's new Vanderpump Rules, TomTom's co-owner is on the bench after questioning Jax and his fiancee Brittany CartwrightThe connection with a supposedly homophobic pastor.
To make matters worse, Brittany is already upset after an avalanche of comments from Internet trolls.
"Sandoval, the same. & # 39; Um, I wonder why he took Lisa Vanderpump for you to say something, "a heated Jax transmits to Brittany and others.
Like E! readers surely know, Throw bass They officiated the nuptials of Jax and Brittany in June 2019 after the original pastor withdrew after a violent reaction to the anti-LGBTQ + comments from previous years.
"Sandoval, really? You had the nerve to say that it took Lisa Vanderpump to say something for us to do something about it," reprimands the future bride. "You don't know what I've been going through."
"Why are you trying to do something like that to someone? Why are you trying to hurt someone like that?" Jax builds up.
Understandably, as Brittany is already upset, her bridesmaids come in her defense. In fact, Stassi Schroeder He accuses the owner of the West Hollywood bar of "trying to make them look bad."
While Tom defends that he has good intentions, the newlyweds declare that he is not "a true friend,quot; and that he is a "piece of shit."
"I was annoyed by what I saw and wanted to know …" Tom expresses before being interrupted.
"We all were, she too,quot; Lala Kent he says while gesturing to Brittany. "Oh, we're sorry you're upset."
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
As the screams increase, a tearful Brittany makes it clear that she was also upset with what she saw, so she dismissed the pastor.
"All I wanted to do was talk to Jax, on our own. Like, & # 39; Hey, you need to be a little more aware of these things & # 39;" Tom laments in a confessional. "But now, s – t has literally hit the fan."
However, Tom's comments about the pastor lead Brittany to have a total collapse.
"This is not my fault! I did nothing wrong," shouts the Kentucky native.
To see how this fight ends, be sure to watch tonight's new episode.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).