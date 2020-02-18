Watch Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright explode in Tom Sandoval

It is Tom SandovalThe paper of Jax TaylorThe best man in danger once again?

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new Vanderpump Rules, TomTom's co-owner is on the bench after questioning Jax and his fiancee Brittany CartwrightThe connection with a supposedly homophobic pastor.

To make matters worse, Brittany is already upset after an avalanche of comments from Internet trolls.

"Sandoval, the same. & # 39; Um, I wonder why he took Lisa Vanderpump for you to say something, "a heated Jax transmits to Brittany and others.

Like E! readers surely know, Throw bass They officiated the nuptials of Jax and Brittany in June 2019 after the original pastor withdrew after a violent reaction to the anti-LGBTQ + comments from previous years.

"Sandoval, really? You had the nerve to say that it took Lisa Vanderpump to say something for us to do something about it," reprimands the future bride. "You don't know what I've been going through."

"Why are you trying to do something like that to someone? Why are you trying to hurt someone like that?" Jax builds up.