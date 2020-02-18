Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed continues to deal with a concussion in August | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML2c0428dab387bb9c6c7f63a370848ac411% %MINIFYHTML2c0428dab387bb9c6c7f63a370848ac412%





Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is still in a concussion protocol six months after receiving a blow to the head, new coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday.

Reed was injured on August 22 in Washington's third pre-season game when he was involved in a face-to-face blow with Atlanta Falcons deep Keanu Neal. He missed the entire 2019 season.

Neal was fined $ 28,075 for the coup, which brought down Reed's helmet.

Reed, 29, has two years left on his contract, but Washington is expected to release him. Reed is scheduled to earn $ 8.25m in base salary in 2020.

The Redskins recently brought former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen for a visit. Rivera spent the last nine seasons training Olsen with the Panthers.

"Jordan Reed is still going through the concussion protocol," Rivera told reporters.

"He's a very veteran guy. We have the opportunity to bring a guy like Greg Olsen, so that's one of the positions we've identified in, and he said:" Hey, we need to have a veteran guy in that position one way or another. & # 39; "

Reed has been a solid player for the Redskins, but has always been plagued with concussion problems. Published reports say last summer was his seventh concussion documented through his university careers (Florida) and the NFL.

He was close to returning for the second week of the 2019 regular season before the symptoms returned and was put on injured reserve on October 14.

The best Reed season was in 2015 when he had the best record of 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It was a Pro Bowl selection the following season when he had 66 catches for 686 yards and six scores.

Reed has played in just 19 games in the last three seasons, combining 81 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns during the span.

Overall, Reed has 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 games (36 starts) since entering the NFL with Washington in 2013.

