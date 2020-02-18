Warm weather does not mean it is time to plant – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With temperatures above normal in recent days, garden centers and nurseries in North Texas have been crowded.

However, there are some difficulties to plant too early with the cold weather still ahead.

"When the sun shines and the temperatures warm, everyone is eager to prepare their garden, prepare their flowerbed, get their annual color," said Charlie Stephenson, who has been a manager at Mike's Garden Center in Fort Worth for almost 50 years. .

Stephenson warns customers not to get too ahead of the game.

"If they plant something now and we have a late freeze, it will burn the foliage or bloom, and they may have to start over," he said.

The last killer frost is typically in mid or late March, according to Stephenson, but there are several types of flowers, vegetables and trees that would survive even if they are planted now.

It is a good idea to investigate a little before planting, so as not to waste time or money.

"I just try to put them in, because it's going to rain the next few days," said Patricia Moreno, who was buying flowers on Monday. "Thoughts freeze."

Some plants will need additional care when winter weather returns. If the temperature is going to fall below the freezing point, you must go ahead and cover your vulnerable plants a few hours before.