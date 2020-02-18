Vitality Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder enters a new season with complete confidence | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML6a08f7a4b38351a4c8feb109eec6e22d11% %MINIFYHTML6a08f7a4b38351a4c8feb109eec6e22d12%

"We all believe, 100 percent, that we can achieve consecutive titles," says shooter Eleanor Cardwell





%MINIFYHTML6a08f7a4b38351a4c8feb109eec6e22d13% %MINIFYHTML6a08f7a4b38351a4c8feb109eec6e22d14% Eleanor Cardwell and Manchester Thunder have their sights set on consecutive titles

%MINIFYHTML6a08f7a4b38351a4c8feb109eec6e22d15% %MINIFYHTML6a08f7a4b38351a4c8feb109eec6e22d16%

Manchester Thunder is entering a new season of Vitality Netball Superleague with full confidence in its ability to secure consecutive titles.

In its history as Thunder, the franchise has never been able to endorse a Superleague title with one in the season directly after.

However, as the term 2020 approaches, shooter Eleanor Cardwell has shared that they are confident that they can change that pattern this time.

"We all believe, 100 percent, that we can achieve consecutive titles," Cardwell told Sky Sports

"That is always the goal. That has always been the goal when we won it in 2012 and 2014 and it is only the next step we have to take."

The way Thunder secured the 2019 title was dramatic, returning from six goals twice down to prevail over Wasps Netball at the Copper Box Arena.

Cardwell entered the Grand Final late because with eight minutes left to play, he was placed in the spotlight after an injury to Joyce Mvula. At that point, Thunder was 48-46 down and instantly left his mark.

After nailing his first shot of a penalty or shot pass, he didn't fail until the last seconds and even that was a shot against the bell to add a cherry on top. On the surface it seemed serene, it really felt very different.

"I saw it and I liked how great it was," Cardwell said. "I didn't feel so good inside, I was screaming inside."

"When it was about a minute and a half away, I thought I was going to start crying because I felt so much adrenaline inside me and I looked at the marker and thought they couldn't get it back."

"Then, my emotions began to disappear. I said to myself," Eleanor is fine, keep it inside. Keep those tears because that would be really embarrassing. "That stood out for me, just trying to make up for me."

I am pretty sure that many people would have disappointed us in that final after the third quarter. For us, coming back, feeling that the impulse changes, driving with him, going with him and reaching the top feels really special. Laura Malcolm

The new season of Thunder Superleague begins with a rematch of the Grand Final at Birmingham Arena, live on Sky sports. It will be the first of three matches between the two sides and the reigning champions are moving towards him (and the new season) with an established team.

Karen Greig has lost two players last year, Kerry Almond to retirement and Liana Leota to Severn Stars. Other than that, all other players have been retained, something Cardwell believes will be an asset.

"I think it's a great advantage. It means we can take advantage of last season. The girls are working very well, so it's about building," said the shooter.

"Once again, it's about trying to be consistent throughout the season and not letting any game escape."

"We really enjoyed spending time together and laughing," added Vice Captain Laura Malcolm.

"Lauren (Ngwira) and Ash (Neal) have adapted brilliantly, so it will be good to have something different and much of the same."

Malcolm, along with Cardwell, used his time with Vitality Roses of England in South Africa and in the Vitality Nations Cup, to progress and develop on the court.

Sky Sports training for the Superleague Opener record The Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener is live on Sky Sports and is scheduled to be a record day for netball in the United Kingdom.

The player in the middle of the court not only enters the new game of the Superleague season, but has also highlighted another rope in his bow: the art of being a vice captain.

"Being asked to do something like (a vice-captain role) is always an honor," said Malcolm.

"Thunder is very present in my heart, just like England, so they ask me to assume that role is a real privilege for me. It really won't change what I do, because I'm quite similar on the court in a captain's position . or not.

"For me, in a role of vice-captain, I think it's about supporting the captain as much as you can."

Vitality Netball Superleague – Seasonal opener on Sky Sports and YouTube February 22 Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse 11am Sky Sports Mix & Arena Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm 12.45 p.m. Sky Sports Mix & Arena Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars 2.30pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning 4.15pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder 6pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena

"I will make sure to be Emma's (Dovey) soundboard with any decision I want to make. Also, communicate with Karen (Greig) and Emma about the things we need to work as a team.

"It's about providing that extra support to your captain and coach to ensure they have the support they need."

We have 10 players that can be in the top seven. If they were on any other Superleague team, I think they would be playing (as headlines). I think it is a great quality to have in a team; to be able to put any player at any point Eleanor Cardwell

With Wasps Netball being the defending champions during the previous two seasons, Thunder had often adopted the label of & # 39; helpless & # 39; and he was not one from which they moved away.

"Probably for us we will prosper with that helpless title," Malcolm reflected.

"But personally, I am really excited to have that goal in the back and see what it offers us as a team. I think it is a good challenge for us and I think it will drive us even more."

Sky sports It is their home of netball and is back on their screens this month when the new season of Vitality Superleague starts with the 10 teams in action at the Birmingham Arena Season Opener on Saturday, February 22.