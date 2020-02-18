Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan give us a glimpse of the filming of Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently in Goa to record a romantic number for Coolie No 1. This morning, Varun Dhawan visited his Instagram account to share some videos of his Goa agenda for Coolie No 1.

In the video, Varun is seen on top of a fort with a beautiful beach in the background. When the video begins saying: "We are filming practically on top of the world …", Sara Ali Khan jumps quickly to say "Hello." The camaraderie between the two young actors seems fun.

Looking at the location, we are sure that we will get a soft romantic number in this new version of the previous Coolie No. 1. by David Dhawan. Sara is partnering with Varun for the first time and there is some emotion among the audience for this. new pair