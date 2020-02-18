Vandals cover Plymouth Rock with red graffiti

The iconic Plymouth rock was shattered overnight on a spree desecrating the site that marks the landing of pilgrims in Massachusetts 400 years ago.

Officials in Plymouth discovered rock vandalism and other sites around the historic city on Monday morning.

The workers removed the red spray paint, which included the letters MOF and numbers 508, from the rock before noon.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and that the site was open to tourists.

The rock has come to symbolize the place where William Bradford and the Mayflower pilgrims landed before founding the Plymouth colony in December 1620.

Police said the Vandals also pointed to a shell-shaped sign celebrating the next 400th anniversary of Mayflower's landing in 1620, the statue of the Pilgrim Virgin and the National Monument to the Ancestors.

The photo above Monday shows the shattered Plymouth Rock, the landmark that represents the place where the first pilgrims landed 400 years ago.

The Vandals also painted with graffiti in The Pilgrim Maiden, a bronze statue erected in 1922 in honor of the women of the founding families of Plymouth. The image on the right is an archive photo of the same statue.

The image above shows spray-painted graffiti on the National Monument to the Ancestors, a 120-year-old statue that commemorates Mayflower pilgrims

The shattered monument was then scrubbed and the graffiti were removed before noon on Monday.

The Plymouth Rock landmark is seen in the previous archive photo of November 2018

Most of the graffiti was indecipherable, although local authorities say that part of it contained messages against the police.

It was not immediately clear if this graffiti incident had any connection to the anniversary celebration, but Plymouth Rock has been the site of political demonstrations before.

New England North American Indians keep solemn remembrance on every Thanksgiving since 1970 there to remember what organizers describe as "the genocide of millions of native people, the theft of native lands and the relentless assault on native culture ".

"Seeing this kind of disrespect for the historical reminders of Mayflower's history is sad and disturbing," said Lea Filson, executive director of the local tourism agency See Plymouth, in a statement to USA Today.

"The flow of worry and anger over the incident has been a positive end to a thoughtless gesture."

MAIN EVENTS FOR 400 COMMEMORATIONS April 24 Opening ceremony of the Plymouth 400 commemoration at the Plymouth & # 39; s Memorial Hall. June 27-28: Official maritime greeting at the port of Plymouth, including a replica of a ship carrying pilgrims in 1620. August 1: A walk of Wampanoag ancestors to honor the 69 original towns of the nation, which is now known as Massachusetts. September 14: A State House Ceremony at the Massachusetts State House will honor pilgrim ancestors and native peoples who are immortalized in the historic foundation of the Plymouth Colony. September 19th: A large boarding festival has been scheduled on the Plymouth boardwalk that will honor the traditions, cuisine and music of the original settlers and the people of Wampanoag. October 29-November 1: A conference at Bridgewater State University will address the legacy of colonization experienced by Wampanoag and other native peoples. November 20-25: Series of events in Plymouth before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Four centuries later, the United States is preparing to commemorate the moment when the Mayflower made its historic crossing since the UNITED KINGDOM.

The landing of pilgrims in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and subsequent interactions between the British and the Wampanoag tribe significantly shaped the birth of America.

Mayflower pilgrims were important to American history for a number of reasons, including the establishment of the New World, the founding documents and the Thanksgiving tradition.

But the arrival of British pilgrims so many centuries ago had a devastating impact on Native Americans, whose effects still remain today, which have inhabited Massachusetts for 12,000 years.

The 400th anniversary commemorations have been held for years with a replica of the Mayfair ship in the process of restoring millions of dollars in anticipation of the events.

The nonprofit organization, Plymouth 400 Inc., was established in 2011 and has been planning the American commemorations of Mayflower's trip and the founding of the Plymouth Colony.

Those who plan the commemorations of the United States have also been working together with the United Kingdom and the Wampanoag tribe to plan historical events.

There are seven main events that take place from April to November, ranging from a replica of a trip and an ancestral walk to honor the native tribes.

The United States is preparing to commemorate the time when the Mayflower made its historic crossing from the United Kingdom to Plymouth, Massachusetts, 400 years ago. The image above is a replica of the Mayflower that underwent renovations for the historic anniversary.

"On behalf, Plymouth 400 recalls a unique place, but the history of the Plymouth colony is essential to the founding of Massachusetts and the Nation," said Dusty Rhodes, president of the 400th Commission of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

& # 39; The cultural contributions and American traditions that began with the interaction of the Wampanoag and English peoples have significantly shaped the construction of Americans and continue to provide lessons for our future.

"In addition, the inclusion of the Native American perspective is one of the truly unique aspects of this commemoration, since, historically, this perspective has been mishandled and misrepresented."