Vail skier dies suffocated after getting caught in a ski lift

%MINIFYHTMLde3b1954367a91a50548209c84b8d07111% %MINIFYHTMLde3b1954367a91a50548209c84b8d07112%

VAIL, Colorado (AP) – A skier seems to have suffocated at a Colorado resort after he fell through an opening in a chair lift and got caught with his coat around his head and neck, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTMLde3b1954367a91a50548209c84b8d07113% %MINIFYHTMLde3b1954367a91a50548209c84b8d07114%

Jason Varnish of Short Hills, New Jersey, died of positional suffocation Thursday in the Blue Sky Basin area of ​​Vail Mountain, according to Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis.

%MINIFYHTMLde3b1954367a91a50548209c84b8d07115% %MINIFYHTMLde3b1954367a91a50548209c84b8d07116%

The death has been declared an accident, but authorities are still investigating how it happened, Vail newspaper reported.

Bettis said an initial investigation found that the folding chair lift was upright rather than in the low position, leaving a space. Varnish's coat was caught in the chair when he slipped through the hole.

"The coat ended up surrounding the area of ​​his head and neck, placing his neck in a position that compromised his airways," Bettis told the newspaper.

Blue Sky Basin closed approximately 24 hours after the accident and reopened around noon on Friday.

"We take all incidents seriously and are conducting a full investigation," Vail Resorts said in a statement. "The elevator has been thoroughly inspected and is operating normally."